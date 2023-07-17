ECT10 Portugal 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo will provide the stage for all the ECT10 Portugal matches from July 18 to August 1, 2023.

Gamblers SC, the champions of the ECT10 Portugal 2022, secured victory by defeating Gorkha 11. Friendship CC and Porto Wanderers did not participate in that edition.

Porto Wanderers will be making their debut in the upcoming edition of the ECT10 Portugal. They will participate in the tournament alongside five other teams — Malo, Coimbra Knights, Friendship CC, Lisbon Capitals, and Gamblers SC. There will be a total of 32 matches played in a double round-robin format, where each team will face the other five teams twice.

The top three teams from the group stage will advance to the playoffs. The team that finishes first will directly qualify for the finals, while the other two teams will compete in a Qualifier game. The winner of the Qualifier will join the first-place team in the finals on August 1.

ECT10 Portugal 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Tuesday, July 18

Match 1 - Gamblers SC vs Coimbra Knights, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, July 19

Match 2 - Gamblers SC vs Coimbra Knights, 12:00 AM

Match 3 - Malo vs Lisbon Capitals, 10:00 PM

Thursday, July 20

Match 4 - Malo vs Lisbon Capitals, 12:00 AM

Match 5 - Porto Wanderers vs Coimbra Knights, 10:00 PM

Friday, July 21

Match 6 - Porto Wanderers vs Coimbra Knights, 12:00 AM

Match 7 - Gamblers SC vs Friendship CC, 10:00 PM

Saturday, 22 July

Match 8 - Gamblers SC vs Friendship CC, 12:00 AM

Match 9 - Friendship CC vs Lisbon Capitals, 08:00 PM

Match 10 - Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Capitals, 10:00 PM

Sunday, 23 July

Match 11 - Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights, 12:00 AM

Match 12 - Gamblers SC vs Porto Wanderers, 08:00 PM

Match 13 - Malo vs Porto Wanderers, 10:00 PM

Monday, 24 July

Match 14 - Gamblers SC vs Malo, 12:00 AM

Match 15 - Porto Wanderers vs Friendship CC, 10:00 AM

Tuesday, 25 July

Match 16 - Porto Wanderers vs Friendship CC, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - Malo vs Friendship CC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, 26 July

Match 18 - Malo vs Friendship CC, 12:00 AM

Match 19 - Porto Wanderers vs Lisbon Capitals, 10:00 PM

Thursday, 27 July

Match 20 - Porto Wanderers vs Lisbon Capitals, 12:00 AM

Match 21 - Malo vs Coimbra Knights, 10:00 PM

Friday, 28 July

Match 22 - Malo vs Coimbra Knights, 12:00 AM

Match 23 - Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Capitals, 10:00 PM

Saturday, 29 July

Match 24 - Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Capitals, 12:00 AM

Match 25 - Malo vs Gamblers SC, 08:00 PM

Match 26 - Porto Wanderers vs Gamblers SC, 10:00 PM

Sunday, 30 July

Match 27 - Malo vs Porto Wanderers, 12:00 AM

Match 28 - Lisbon Capitals vs Coimbra Knights, 08:00 PM

Match 29 - Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights, 10:00 PM

Monday, 31 July

Match 30 - Lisbon Capitals vs Friendship CC, 12:00 AM

Qualifier - TBC vs TBC, 08:30 PM

Tuesday, 1 August

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

ECT10 Portugal 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live-Streaming: ECN Youtube Channel

ECT10 Portugal 2023: Full Squads

Malo

Aamer Ikram, Adnan Gondal, Amandeep Singh, Amir Ali, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Gulfam Shahid, Hardeep Singh Khuttan, Jayesh Popat, Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Rizwan, Najam Shahzad, Roushan Singh, Sadaqat Ali, Saim Ali, Syed Maisam, Zafar Ali, Zulfiqar Shah

Coimbra Knights

Abdul Mohshin, Ajay Kumar, Ali Adnan, Aman Singh, Amandeep Singh, Azhar Andani, Dawood Muhammad, Deep Josan, Gurjinder, Hamza Amrer, Ibrahim Mohammad, Lovey Saini, Mandeep Mall, Mandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Mejba Antor, Mohit Kumar, Muhammad Kamran, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Pedro Madeira, Permanderjit Singh, Rahul, Raja Saravanan, Rakesh Reddy Chennana, Ravi Jakhu, Richard John, Rob Lewis, Robin Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sattarullah Abbasi, Sultanuz Zaman, Tom Allan, Zunair Khan

Porto Wanderers

Abhishek Chougule, Ahammad Ullah, Anthony Chambers, Brendan Badenhorst, Conrad Greenshields, Ed Ward, Girish Singh, Harry Cox, Jayant Sharma, John Zinkus, Jonathan Gunasekera, Junaid Bashir, Junaid Kanaka, Junaid Khan, Louis Blackwell, Matt Homewood, Mubeen Tariq, Neil Charles, Nikhilesh Raghu, Niranjankumar Kuppuswamy, Pasindu Abagahaduwage, Patrick Butcher, Premal Rajani, Raghuraman Rangarajan, Sanath Gunawardena, Steve Pitt, Thomas Rogerson, Yetin Patel

Friendship CC

Abdul Motin, Abdus Samad, Abu Sufiyan, Ashraful Rupu, Badrul Haydar, Enamul Shamim, Imran Khan, Imtiaz Rana, Jayed Alam, Kamrul Islam, Mahafuzur Rahman, Mohammad Al Amin, Mohammad Asad, Naim Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Nurer Zaman, Rahul Vishwakarma, Sabbir Ahmed, Sabbir Hussain, Saddam Akbory, Sajjad Hossin, Shofiqul Islam, Suman Bhowmik, Taj Muhammad

Lisbon Capitals

Akshar Patel, Amir Dar, Arslan Dar, Deep Patel, Dhavalkumar Patel, Dikshitkumar Patel, Divya Patel, Jignesh Patel, Kashi Poonia, Kishan Suthar, Patel Mitul, Rahul Hudda, Rana Singh, Ranjit Singh, Rohit Malhotra, Samarth Patel, Shaan Ali, Sunil Patel, Tasvir Patel, Usama Khan

Gamblers SC

Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Daniyal Asgher, Gurbhej Singh, Jai Parkash, Janak Humagain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kamal Sharma, Kuldeep Gholiya, Mayank Darji, Nishant Verma, Nitin Kamboj, Parveen Singh, Rahul Gholiya, Rajeshkumar Balkrishna, Rana Sarwar, Ranjit Narayan, Rayhan Khan, Redoan Ur Jaman, Sachin, Shayaddur Rahman, Simranjeet Singh, Suman Ghimire, Sunil Kumar, Varinder Virk, Vikash Sikhri