Emergency-like situation in BCCI needs immediate addressing, says Sourav Ganguly

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 47 // 15 Oct 2019, 11:38 IST

Sourav Ganguly

After filing his nomination papers for the role of president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was forthright in his views when he stated that there is an "emergency-like situation" in the Board, which needs immediate addressing.

“Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything else and bring normalcy back in Indian cricket. For the last three years, there was an emergency-like situation in the BCCI, which can be overcome by all the members,” Ganguly said on Monday.

“The organisation belongs to the members, they had no say in the last three years. Nobody knew what will happen, when things will be solved. I have never seen something like that,” the former India captain said.

He added: “The eight-member team will try to bring things back in shape. There’s lot to do. Hopefully, it will be smooth.”

Ganguly emerged as the uncontested candidate for the top position, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah was the unanimous candidate for Secretary. Arun Singh Dhumal, the brother of Anurag Thakur, former BCCI chief, was the sole candidate for Treasurer.

Ganguly emphasized on the fact that the BCCI will have a lot of challenges ahead of them in the next few months. “As a team, we have a lot to do. To get the administration in order, because it involves a lot of things,” he said.

When asked about what Ganguly will focus on in his tenure as president, he stated, "Development of cricket involves infrastructure and the back-room watch. It is our job to ensure everything is in the right frame and in the right position so that boys can go and excel."

"I have been vocal about first-class cricketers, especially because of the amount of time they dedicate. That’s your base. I have written in the last three years that the remuneration needs to increase manifold. That’s going to be my first priority: to set the first-class cricket in order."

On Sunday evening, Brijesh Patel emerged as the front-runner for the position, but things turned in Ganguly's favour in the night with senior members wanting the Prince of Kolkata to take charge.

“Till 10.30 pm, I was not aware of this. It is a great responsibility. Even when I became captain in 2000, there were issues going around, I was made captain. It’s great to be looked as someone who can do things in different situations and hopefully I can deliver,” he said.

Ganguly will take charge of the role on October 23, after the BCCI Annual General Meeting.