Emirates D10 Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Emirates D10 Tournament 2023 is a domestic 10-over competition that will be hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board. The tournament will start on Monday, December 18. A total of four matches are scheduled to be played on the opening day.

A total of seven teams, namely Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Emirates Blues, Emirates Red, Fujairah, and Sharjah, will participate in this fast-paced tournament. Each team will face one another twice in a double round-robin format.

A total of 42 league-stage matches are scheduled to be played, followed by two semi-finals and a final. The top four teams on the points tally after the league phase will qualify for the semi-finals. All the matches are scheduled to be played at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman.

This will be the second edition of the Emirates D10 Tournament 2023 this year. The format of the first edition was the same as that of the second edition. The same seven teams participated in the first edition as well.

Fujairah defeated Abu Dhabi in the final by 62 runs after posting a total of 139 runs for the loss of five wickets. Fujairah were the most successful team during the league phase as well and finished at the top of the points table. They won 10 out of 12 matches and lost two.

Emirates D10 Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, December 18

Emirates Blues vs Sharjah - 4:30 PM

Ajman vs Emirates Red - 6:45 PM

Dubai vs Fujairah - 9:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Red - 11:15 PM

Tuesday, December 19

Sharjah vs Fujairah - 4:30 PM

Emirates Blues vs Emirates Red - 6:45 PM

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi - 9:00 PM

Emirates Blues vs Dubai - 11:15 PM

Wednesday, December 20

Emirates Red vs Fujairah - 4:30 PM

Sharjah vs Dubai - 6:45 PM

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi - 9:00 PM

Ajman vs Sharjah - 11:15 PM

Thursday, December 21

Emirates Blues vs Ajman - 4:30 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah - 6:45 PM

Emirates Red vs Dubai - 9:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah - 11:15 PM

Friday, December 22

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai - 4:30 PM

Ajman vs Fujairah - 6:45 PM

Emirates Red vs Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah - 11:15 PM

Saturday, December 23

Sharjah vs Fujairah - 4:30 PM

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi - 6:45 PM

Emirates Blues vs Emirates Red - 9:00 PM

Ajman vs Dubai - 11:15 PM

Sunday, December 24

Emirates Blues vs Sharjah - 4:30 PM

Ajman vs Emirates Red - 6:45 PM

Dubai vs Fujairah - 9:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Red - 11:15 PM

Tuesday, December 26

Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi - 4:30 PM

Sharjah vs Dubai - 6:45 PM

Emirates Red vs Fujairah - 9:00 PM

Ajman vs Sharjah - 11:15 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Ajman vs Fujairah - 4:30 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai - 6:45 PM

Emirates Red vs Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Emirates Blues vs Dubai - 11:15 PM

Thursday, December 28

Emirates Red vs Dubai - 6:45 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah - 9:00 PM

Emirates Blues vs Ajman - 11:15 PM

Friday, December 29

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah - 6:45 PM

Ajman vs Dubai - 9:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah - 11:15 PM

Saturday, December 30

Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC - 4:30 PM

Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC - 6:45 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC - 10:45 PM

Emirates D10 Tournament 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Emirates D10 Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid (c), Basit Hassan, Ibrar Shah, Salik Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Rohan Mustafa, Uzair Bacha, Zeeshan Ali, Zubair Khan, Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad (wk), Shehan Dilshan (wk), Abdul Rahman Nasir, Muhammad Mohsin, Ramzan Haider, Shah Faisal, Zia Mukhtar

Ajman

Adnan ul Mulk (c), Amjad Khan, Ansh Tandon, Harshit Kaushik, Kaunain Abbas, Usman Khan, Yuvraj Barua, Abdul Malik, Israr Ahmed, Jeevan Gangadharan, Maroof Bhabe, Mohammed Ajmal, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Ismail, Muzamil Qasim, Nav Pabreja, Saif Ali Ghauri, Sheraz Ahmad, Syed Essam, Zohaib Gujjar

Dubai

Ahaan Fernandes, Ahmed Tariq, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly (c), Shahrukh Sheikh, Taimoor Ali, Ammar Badami, Ayman Ahamed, Muhammed Aniq, Raees Ahmed, Safeer Tariq (wk), Vansh Kumar (wk), Adithya Shetty, Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Taimoor, Shahrukh Amin

Emirates Blues

Muhammad Shahdad, Rayan Khan, Shalom D'souza, Yash Sabnani, Yusuf Khan, Ahmad Khan, Aryan Saxena, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Harshit Seth, Mohammed Ismail, Abdullah Saleem (wk), Mudit Agarwal (wk), Abdullah Ismail, Hazrat Bilal, Saad Abdullah

Emirates Red

Ashwanth Valthapa, Qamar Hussain, Rashid Habib, Usama Parkar, Abdullah Kayani, Clinton Berkenshaw, Danny Pawson, Harit Shetty, Neel Hegde, Saad Ali Refai, Muhammad Salman (wk), Abhinav Vishnu, Muhammad Akasha Tahir, Raunak Vaswani, Uddish Suri

Fujairah

Hameedullah Khan, Junaid Shamsudheen, Nasir Faraz, Wasi Shah, Almas Hafiz, Maroof Merchant, Mazhar Hussain, Mohsin Khan, Satwick Mishra, Wahab Hassan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zeeshan Abid (wk), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Irfan

Sharjah

Asif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Zohaib, Zain Ullah Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahbaz Ali, Uzair Haider, Uzair Khan, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Haider Ali, Harsh Desai, Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Asif, Omid Rehman