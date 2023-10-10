Emirates D20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is all set to host the Emirates D20 2023, starting on Friday, October 13. A total of six teams are participating in the competition with the grand finale scheduled on October 31.

Each side will play a total of 10 games in the league phase with the top four teams making it to the semi-finals and the top two sides making it to the final.

Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Emirates Blues Fujairah, and Sharjah are the six competing sides in this campaign. Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host all matches of the competition.

Fujairah will enter this edition as defending champions having defeated Abu Dhabi in last season's grand finale by four wickets.

Emirates D20 serves as an ideal platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and rub their shoulders with seasoned and experienced cricketers from the country.

Uncapped cricketers have a unique opportunity to make a name for themselves and catch the attention of selectors for potential inclusion in the national team in the near future.

Many cricketers who were part of the inaugural ILT20 Development 2023 season will also take part in this season. Thus, providing them a chance to secure a spot in the ILT20 next year.

Emirates D20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 13, Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, 7:00 PM

Match 2 - October 13, Sharjah vs Dubai, 11:00 PM

Match 3 - October 14, Ajman vs Emirates Blue, 5:45 PM

Match 4 - October 14, Fujairah vs Sharjah, 9:45 PM

Match 5 - October 15, Ajman vs Abu Dhabi, 5:45 PM

Match 6 - October 15, Emirates Blues vs Dubai, 9:45 PM

Match 7 - October 16, Ajman vs Sharjah, 7:00 PM

Match 8 - October 16, Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi, 11:00 PM

Match 9 - October 17, Fujairah vs Dubai, 7:00 PM

Match 10 - October 17, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, 11:00 PM

Match 11 - October 18, Fujairah vs Emirates Blues, 7:00 PM

Match 12 - October 18, Ajman vs Dubai, 11:00 PM

Match 13 - October 20, Dubai vs Abu Dhabi, 7:00 PM

Match 14 - October 20, Fujairah vs Ajman, 11:00 PM

Match 15 - October 21, Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah, 5:45 PM

Match 16 - October 21, Emirates Blues vs Sharjah, 9:45 PM

Match 17 - October 22, Dubai vs Sharjah, 5:45 PM

Match 18 - October 22, Emirates Blues vs Ajman, 9:45 PM

Match 19 - October 23, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, 7:00 PM

Match 20 - October 23, Dubai vs Emirates Blues, 11:00 PM

Match 21 - October 24, Sharjah vs Fujairah, 7:00 PM

Match 22 - October 24, Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi, 11:00 PM

Match 23 - October 25, Sharjah vs Ajman, 7:00 PM

Match 24 - October 25, Dubai vs Fujairah, 11:00 PM

Match 25 - October 27, Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, 7:00 PM

Match 26 - October 27, Dubai vs Ajman, 11:00 PM

Match 27 - October 28, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, 5:45 PM

Match 28 - October 28, Ajman vs Fujairah, 9:45 PM

Match 29 - October 29, Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, 5:45 PM

Match 30 - October 29, Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, 9:45 PM

Semi-Final 1 - October 30, 6:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - October 30, 10:30 PM

Final - October 31 - 9:00 PM

Emirates D20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Emirates D20 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website. However, there’s no broadcast on TV for fans in India.

Emirates D20 2023: Full Squads

Abu Dhabi:

Abid Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Osama Shah, Prithvi Madhu, Uzair Bacha, Mark Mathiasz, Shah Faisal, Zeeshan Ali, Kamran Atta, Naik Muhammad, Shehan Dilshan, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Qasim, Zia Mukhtar, Zubair Khan

Ajman:

Adnan ul Mulk, Harshit Kaushik, Moazzam Hayat, Sagar Kalyan, Syed Essam, Usman Khan, Aryan Lakra, Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammed Ajmal, Uzair Anees, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Rahul Chopra, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Usman, Saif Ghauri, Sheraz Ahmad, Zohaib Gujjar

Dubai:

Rameez Shahzad, Shahrukh Amin, Shival Bawa, Syed Musaib, Taimoor Ali, Yug Sharma, Ayman Ahamed, Mayank Choudhary, Raees Ahmed, Rahul Bhatia, Ronal Panoly, Soorya Sathish, Wasim Akram, Safeer Tariq, Vansh Kumar, Jash Giyanani, Shahid Nawaz

Emirates Blues:

Ali Anwaar, Fahad Nawaz, Karan Dhiman, Zawar Farid, Abdullah Ismail, Hazrat Bilal, Lovepreet Bajwa, Rayan Khan, Junaid Shamsudheen (wk), Adithya Shetty, Deepak Raj, Mohammad Ayaz, Yash Sabnani

Fujairah:

Ahaan Fernandes, Aaryan Madani, Ammar Badami, Hameedullah Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shahzad, Neel Hegde, Raunak Vaswani, Sana Ullah Bhatti, Umer Dogar, Ashwanth Valthapa, Muhammad Asif, Nikhil Srinivasan, Sailles Jaishankar, Vikum Sanjaya

Sharjah:

Fayyaz Ahmad, Hassan Eisakhel, Renjith Mani, Shahan Akram, Sohail Shah, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Nasir Faraz, Zohaib Khan, Furqan Khalil, Harsh Desai, Hazrat Luqman, Matiullah Khan