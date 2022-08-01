EN-W vs SA-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) meet in the seventh match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2) at Edgbaston in Birmingham in a Group B encounter.

England Women won their opening game against Sri Lanka Women by five wickets. Bowling first, they restricted Sri Lanka Women to 106/9. They then comfortably got over the line in just 17.1 overs to win the game.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, faced defeat at the hands of New Zealand Women in their earlier game. New Zealand posted a strong total of 167/2 on the board. South Africa Women put up a spirited effort but fell short, ending at 154/7, losing the game by 13 runs.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details:

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, Match 7, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

EN-W vs SA-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is good for batting. However, it could slow down and batters will need to take some time in the middle before they can play their shots. The pacers will have an advantage early in the game and will need to be tight with their lines and lengths.

EN-W vs SA-W Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rainfall throughout the match which may cause some interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 17 to 24 degrees Celsius.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

England Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp.

South Africa Women

Probable XI

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus (C), Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Prediction

England Women began their campaign on a winning note and are one of the hot favorites to win the competition. They put up a comprehensive performance with both the bat and the ball against Sri Lanka Women.

South Africa Women will have to put their previous game behind them and have to bounce back in this clash. Playing at home, England Women are most likely to win this fixture

Prediction: England Women to win this encounter.

EN-W vs SA-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

