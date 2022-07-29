EN-W vs SL-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

England Women (EN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) face off in Group B in the fourth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, July 30, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England Women are always one of the teams to look out for when it comes to global events. They made it to the final of the recent edition of the Women’s World Cup as well, where they lost to Australia Women.

They hosted South Africa Women in a three-match series ahead of their campaign in the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20, where they completed a 3-0 whitewash. They won the first two games by six wickets each and the final match by 38 runs.

It was a good all-round performance from England and was the right preparation for them coming into the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games. The only drawback for them will be Heather Knight’s injury, which makes her doubtful for their opening contest. However, they have enough talent and experience in their squad to cover up.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, had to take the hard route to earn their spot at the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games. They were the last team to qualify, beating Bangladesh Women in the qualifier.

Their previous T20I series was against India Women at home, where they lost 2-1 as well. They are being looked upon as one of the weakest teams in the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games and have a lot to prove on the global stage.

Will Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England Women are in good form. Many of their senior players such as Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, and Sophie Ecclestone were in good touch against South Africa Women as well.

They have also called up a few youngsters who are exciting talents and will look to make the most of the big stage. England Women are among the favorites to win the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games.

Sri Lanka Women have a fairly young squad and will rely on Chamari Athapaththu. They will have to play out of their skin to beat England Women and it will be a challenge for them to come together as a unit.

England Women and Sri Lanka Women have faced off in eight T20Is so far and the hosts have been the dominant side winning on all occasions.

Prediction: England Women (EN-W) to win.

