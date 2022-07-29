EN-W vs SL-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

England Women (EN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) clash in the fourth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (July 30) in a Group B fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women are the other two teams in Group B.

England Women directly qualified for the event as the host nation. They played a three-match T20I series at home against South Africa Women not too long ago, where they registered a 3-0 victory. It was a perfect confidence booster for them ahead of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, had to play the qualifying tournament, where they beat Bangladesh Women to make it to the event. They hosted India Women at home in their most recent T20I assignment, where they lost the series 2-1.

Heather Knight is doubtful for the match and Nat Sciver is likely to lead the hosts while Sri Lanka Women will be led by the most experienced player on their side, Chamari Athapaththu.

Both teams will be keen to start off their Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games campaigns on a winning note.

EN-W vs SL-W Match Details:

Match: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 4, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: July 30, Saturday, 2022, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

EN-W vs SL-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is good for batting. Batters can play their shots freely right from the start. There will be some help for the pacers early on and the batters need to be slightly careful. There has not been much turn for the spinners so far and they will have to be accurate with their lines and lengths.

EN-W vs SL-W Weather Report

There are chances of rainfall throughout the match which may cause some interruptions. Temperatures will hover around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

EN-W vs SL-W Probable XIs

England Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.

EN-W vs SL-W Match Prediction

England Women are clearly the better balanced and in-form side. They are confident after their home series win against South Africa Women and have an experienced side.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, are a young team. They have inexperienced players and will rely heavily on Chamari to carry the team in the competition. It will be an uphill task for them to beat England Women.

England Women will start as favorites to win this Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games clash.

Prediction: England Women to win this encounter.

EN-W vs SL-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

