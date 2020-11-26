ENG v SA 2020: Newlands Cape Town pitch report and weather conditions

International cricket returns to South Africa this weekend as the home team will battle England in a 3-match T20I series. The first and the third T20I of the series will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

The South African team has not played a T20I match in the last nine months. They played their last T20I series against Australia, in which Aaron Finch's men prevailed 2-1. Incidentally, the last T20I of that game was played in Cape Town. The Aussies crushed the Rainbow nation by 97 runs in that encounter.

Meanwhile, England played a few international games during the summer. They hosted West Indies, Pakistan, and Australia at home, winning the majority of the matches. It is pertinent to note that the English team has lost only three of its nine T20Is in 2020.

With Cape Town set to host two crucial T20I matches between England and South Africa, here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the series.

Newlands Cape Town pitch report

The fresh wicket in Cape Town will likely offer assistance to the pace bowlers in the first match. In the third game, the spinners and the batsmen could dominate proceedings. However, there have not been too many high-scoring matches at Newlands.

Nonetheless, given the many big-hitters that are present in the two squads, fans should expect an even contest between batsmen and bowlers at this venue.

Newlands Cape Town weather conditions

Both T20Is at Newlands will take place under the cloudy skies of Cape Town. The temperature will stay in the range of 20 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rainfall on either day. Thus, cricket fans are likely to witness a couple of brilliant games between two top-quality T20 teams.