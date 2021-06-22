When and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka T20I series?

The England vs Sri Lanka T20I series will get underway in Cardiff on Wednesday (June 23). While Cardiff's Sophia Gardens will play host to the first two matches of the series, the third T20I will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

This series is crucial for both teams as they look to finalize their combinations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Both England and Sri Lanka are former T20 World Cup winners and will be keen to regain the trophy.

Times ⏰

Dates 🗓

Squads 👕

Broadcasters 🎥

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSL 🇱🇰 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 22, 2021

On that note, here's a look at the short England vs Sri Lanka T20I series:

1st T20I - June 23, 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - June 24, 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - June 26, 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM Local Time)

Sony LIV will live-stream the England vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India

Jos Buttler will be the player to watch out for in the England vs Sri Lanka T20I series

Sony Pictures Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast the England vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. Fans in India can watch the three T20Is live on Sony Sports channels. In addition, live streaming of this series will be available on SonyLIV.com and the Sony LIV app.

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the England vs Sri Lanka T20I series.

India - Sony Sports, Sony LIV (Live streaming)

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Fox Sports

Exciting new look 🇱🇰 face 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in T20I opener. #ENGvSL

READ⬇️https://t.co/UukjtEQsIX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 21, 2021

England lost their previous T20I series to India by a scoreline of 3-2. It will be interesting to see if Eoin Morgan's men can bounce back and record a series win against Sri Lanka. Looking at the two squads' strengths and weaknesses, the home side will start as the favorites to win this series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee