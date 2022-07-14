ENG vs IND 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for in 2nd ODI

In what could be the decider of the series, England will host India for the second one-day international at Lord's on Thursday (July 14). Rohit Sharma and Co. clinched the T20I series and will be hoping for a similar outcome after winning the opening ODI on Tuesday.

Courtesy of an outstanding bowling spell by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned with his career-best figures of 6/19, India skittled England out for a paltry 110 in the previous game. India skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan comfortably chased down the target and registered India's biggest win on English soil by ten wickets.

With out-and-out match-winners in the line-up, the hosts are expected to bounce back strongly. The encounter will surely be of a high caliber as one unit will aim to level the series and the other will do their best to win the three-match contest.

Ahead of the high-octance clash, let's take a look at the three player battles to watch out for from the second one-day international between England and India.

#3 Jos Buttler vs Mohammad Shami

Jos Buttler was England's highest scorer in the first ODI.

It will once again be Buttler's dominance vs. Shami's intensity on show on Thursday. Both of them hold significant importance to their respective sides and have had a great history between them.

In the first game, Jos Buttler smashed Mohammad Shami for two consecutive boundaries in his very first two deliveries. The Indian pacer then made a comeback to dismiss the dangerous English skipper. Shami bowled a short delivery, which was pulled by Buttler straight at deep backward square leg.

Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian to reach this milestone.

The wicket marked Buttler's fourth dismissal against Shami in the one-day internationals. The talented dasher will be aiming not to fall prey to Shami once more.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Brydon Carse

Rohit Sharma scored an unbetaen 76 in the first ODI vs England.

Rohit Sharma loves playing in England given that he averages 70.5 with the bat (highest ODI average by any batter in a country). The Indian captain was at his best again in the last ODI, clobbering 11 boundaries in his unbeaten innings of 76* off 58 balls.

Rohit sent every English bowler out of the park, including youngster Brydon Carse. The right-arm skiddy pacer had a decent start to his international career, picking up nine wickets in his first five games. However, his extra bounce was put away by Rohit, who scored 30 runs off 15 balls by Carse.

While the South African-born pacer has great potential and abilities, Rohit will be looking to stamp his authority once again in the second ODI.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah vs England top-order

Jasprit Bumrah was on a roll in the first ODI vs England. [P.C: Getty images]

With the top 3 comprising Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, England's top-order is one of the best in the world. However, the World Cup winning batting unit was decimated by a certain Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian pacer wreaked havoc with his seam and swinging pearlers. Bumrah bowled Roy on a duck before dismissing Bairstow (7) and Root (0) caught behind.

England batters had no answer to Bumrah's exceptional spell - the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler against England. It will be interesting to see how the experienced pack of right-handers respond while facing the world's best ODI bowler in London on Thursday.

