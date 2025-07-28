ENG vs IND 2025, 4th Test: India Player Ratings as Shubman Gill & Co. offer stubborn resistance on Day 5 to secure famous draw

India fought through a mountain of odds stacked against them on Days 4 and 5 to secure a famous draw in the fourth Test against England. The hosts needed only a few wickets to ensure a series win at Old Trafford, but Shubman Gill and Co. refused to bow down.

As many as three batters scored centuries in the second innings, with India losing just four wickets in 143 overs. Despite captain Ben Stokes' all-round effort, England couldn't claim the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester and will now have to do the hard yards in the final encounter of the series.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fourth Test against England.

ENG vs IND 2025, 4th Test: Jadeja, Sundar, Gill and Rahul get stuck in

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 6/10

Jaiswal notched up a calm half-century in the first innings, but he wasn't at his best in Manchester. Both his dismissals weren't ideal, and India would've expected more runs from their superstar opener.

KL Rahul: 9.5/10

Rahul is having a magical series and finished the Manchester Test with 136 runs to his name. He showed impeccable technique and calmness, hanging in there in the second innings before being confronted with one that he had no chance of keeping out. The opener had a massive role to play in India being able to secure a draw.

Sai Sudharsan: 6.5/10

Playing his second Test, Sai Sudharsan notched up an assured maiden half-century in the first innings after receiving a reprieve down the leg-side. The left-hander would've been disappointed with his dismissals in both innings, which were clearly avoidable.

Shubman Gill: 8.5/10

Gill failed to deliver in the first innings but stepped up in the second amid testing conditions. He copped a blow or two but persevered, making another Test century and leading from the front. The Indian skipper is having an all-timer of a series, although his captaincy has split opinion at times.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Pant fought through a nasty injury, returning to bat and making a half-century. Whether he should've been reverse-ramping yorkers is a valid question, but the keeper-batter lives and dies by the sword. He must be appreciated for his gritty effort.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Jadeja is another player who's having a terrific series. The all-rounder picked up four wickets in more than 37 overs, tirelessly plugging away in mostly unhelpful conditions. In the second innings, after being dropped off the first ball, he played a masterful innings to save the Test.

Washington Sundar: 9.5/10

Sundar, like Jadeja, hung in there resolutely. He made his maiden Test century and helped India prevent what seemed like a certain defeat. The off-spinner was impressive with the ball as well, getting appreciable drift and picking up two wickets at a time when the other bowlers were really struggling.

Shardul Thakur: 4/10

Thakur contributed a cameo in the first innings, but he was found wanting with the ball once again. India need to evaluate what he adds to the table.

Anshul Kamboj: 3/10

Kamboj had a disappointing debut as he couldn't find his lines and lengths at any point during his spell. His pace was also noticeably down, and India couldn't get any control from the end he was operating it. The debutant had an economy rate touching five and picked up just one wicket.

Mohammed Siraj: 4/10

Siraj had an unmemorable outing too. He went for 4.6 runs an over in the 30 overs he sent down, not creating enough wicket opportunities after being brought on as the first change. While the pacer has bowled better in the series that his figures suggest, India would want more from him.

Jasprit Bumrah: 5/10

Bumrah went for more than 100 runs in an innings for the first time in his Test career. Struggling with a hurt ankle in the second half of his bowling effort, the ace spearhead was some way off his threatening best and often lost his lines down the leg-side. It was a rare average outing for the superstar.

