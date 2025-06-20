ENG vs IND 2025: 5 Indian batters to score a hundred in their first Test as captain ft. Shubman Gill

Team India's new Test captain Shubman Gill made a bold statement with a solid century on Day 1 of the first Test between England and India at Headingley, Leeds. England are hosting India for a five-match Test series.

With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announcing their retirements from the format, Shubman Gill was given the captaincy duties ahead of the England Test series. In his very first innings with the bat as Test skipper, the 25-year-old showcased his ability to lead from the front.

Shubman Gill became the 23rd player to score a century in his debut innings as Test captain and also the fourth youngest player to do so after Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.

With this ton, Shubman Gill also joined an elite list of Indian batters. Before him, only four other Indians had previously scored a hundred in their debut Test as captains. That said, here are the five Indian batters to register a hundred in their first Test as captain.

#5 Vijay Hazare

Former Indian batter and Test captain Vijay Hazare scored a magnificent unbeaten century in his very first Test as captain. India were hosting England in the first Test of the series in Delhi in 1951. In India’s first innings. skipper Vijay Hazare walked out to bat at number four.

The right-hander displayed absolute dominance with the bat. He slammed an unbeaten 164, scoring a hundred, leading from the front. Hazare played 30 Tests for India and made 2192 runs with seven hundreds and nine half-centuries to his name.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain, 1983 World Cup winner, and legendary Sunil Gavaskar was leading the side for the first time during the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976. In the second innings, Gavaskar opened the batting and showed his class with the bat.

Leading from the front, the Indian skipper scored a century, making 116 runs. His knock included 15 boundaries and a six as well. Gavaskar went on to create history as he became the first-ever Indian batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, slamming 34 hundreds in the process.

#3 Dilip Vengsarkar

Former Indian batter and captain Dilip Vengsarkar is also on the list of Indians to score a hundred in their first Test as captain. India were hosting the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in 1987 when Vengsarkar led the Test team for the first time.

In India's first innings, Vengsarkar, batting at four, made just 10 runs off 39 balls, failing to create a significant impact. However, he bounced back in the second innings and scored a hundred. Batting at the same position, he made 102 runs off 257 balls with eight boundaries in his knock.

#2 Virat Kohli

Former Indian Test captain Virat Kohli also began his captaincy in the longest format with a bang. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, led the Indian team in Tests for the first time against Australia at Adelaide in 2014.

Batting at number four in the first innings, Virat Kohli scored a century, making 115 runs off 184 balls with 12 boundaries, taking on the Australian attack. Moreover, Kohli smashed another hundred in the second innings of the same Test, making 141 runs off 175 balls with 16 boundaries and a six, showcasing his fearless approach.

#1 Shubman Gill

Carrying the legacy forward, Shubman Gill is the lastest entrant into this elite list. Soon after being named the new Test captain, the youngster has taken up the responsibility beautifully, leading from the front in the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds.

India lost the toss and were asked to bat first. However, the batters ensured that the visitors dominated proceedings on the opening day. Shubman Gill batted with calm and poise throughout the day as he struck an unbeaten century, making a mark in his very first innings as Test captain, remaining on 127 not out off 175 balls with 16 fours and a six.

