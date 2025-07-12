ENG vs IND 2025: 5 times an Indian captain failed to score big in a Lord's Test ft. Shubman Gill 

Every Indian player has a dream of getting into Lord's Honours Board, with their exceptional performances on the field. It becomes extra special when a captain-cum-player achieves the feat by contributing for the Indian team at the Home of Cricket.

However, the majority of the Indian captains have failed to rise to the occasion and failed to score the bulk of runs at the iconic venue. The latest instance was witnessed in the ongoing Test, where captain Shubman Gill couldn't continue his form, despite being in red-hot form in the series.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Indian skippers who haven't proved their merit at Lord's.

#1 Sourav Ganguly - 5 & 0, 2002

During the 2002 tour, India clashed with England in the opening game of the series at Lord's. Electing to bat first, the home side posted 487, with captain Nasser Hussain (155) emerging as the top-scorer.

In response, India lost Wasim Jaffer (1) early, but got support from Virender Sehwag (84) and Rahul Dravid (46). However, their dismissal triggered the major collapse, with skipper Sourav Ganguly (5) failing to leave a mark. As a result, India were all out for 221.

Then, England declared on 301/6 and set up a 568-run target for India. Although Wasim Jaffer (53) and Rahul Dravid (63) provided hefty contributions at the top, the middle-order failed yet again. Ganguly was dismissed on a golden duck by Matthew Hoggard.

Ajit Agarkar (109*) scored a famous century, but could not prevent India from a 170-run loss.

#2 Rahul Dravid - 2 & 9, 2007

Rahul Dravid led India's challenge in the Lord's Test during the 2007 series against England. Batting first, the hosts compiled a 298-run total, with Andrew Strauss (96) being their best batter.

India lost opener Dinesh Karthik (5) and was not supported by Dravid (2) either. Wasim Jaffer (58) did well, but India could only respond with a 201-run total. Then, Kevin Pietersen (134) played a sublime knock to propel England to 282 and the tourists were in for a tricky 380-run chase.

Although Karthik (60) played a notable hand, Jaffer (8) and Dravid (9) couldn't cope with the pressure. In the end, MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 76 to help India salvage a draw, as they ended on 282/9.

#3 MS Dhoni - 1 & 19, 2014

The second fixture of the 2014 series between India and England took place at the Lord's, with MS Dhoni at the helm for the Indian team.

Batting first, the visitors couldn't quite win the sessions, as they lost wickets continuously. Skipper MS Dhoni returned with a placid knock of 1 off 17, before getting dismissed by Stuart Broad. Ajinkya Rahane's (103) knock helped India to post a respectable 295-run total.

Gary Ballance (110) played well to push England's score to 319. Then, India got off to a bright start with Murali Vijay (95) leading from the front.

However, he couldn't find support from the other end, with Virat Kohli (0) and Rahane (5) failing. Dhoni scored only 19 off 86 balls and failed to live up to his reputation.

In a major twist, Ravindra Jadeja (68) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (52) boosted India's total to 342. Chasing 319, England were bundled out for 223 and lost by 95 runs.

#4 Virat Kohli - 23 & 17, 2018

England completed a dominating victory over the Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the 2018 series at Lord's.

Invited to bat first, India were at 15/3 and needed a strong partnership to get back in the game. Although Kohli (23) had a good start, his innings was cut short by Chris Woakes. Ravichandran Ashwin (29) was the top contributor, as India posted only 107.

In response, England declared on 396/7, with Woakes (137*) being their finest batter. Trailing by 289 runs, India couldn't bounce back, with skipper Virat Kohli (17) again failing to play a big knock. They were all out for 130 and lost by an innings and 159 runs.

#5 Shubman Gill - 16, 2025

With a series finely poised at 1-1, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side locked horns with England in the ongoing fixture at Lord's.

Batting first, England rode on an impressive knock from Joe Root (104) and crucial fifties from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56). They eventually posted a 387-run total, while Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for India with figures of 5/74.

Then, the Indian team couldn't get off to a good start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) in the second over. Although Karun Nair (40) infused confidence into the visitors, he failed to convert his start yet again.

Skipper Gill was expected to be among the runs owing to his sensational form in the series. However, the right-hander was dismissed on 16 off 44 by Chris Woakes.

At the time of writing, India are at 197/3, with KL Rahul (76*) and Rishabh Pant (46*) at the crease.

