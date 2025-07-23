The fourth Test between England and India is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Being 1-2 down in the five-Test series, the visitors will be desperate to draw level. However, they do not have a great record in Tests at the venue.Out of the nine games before the ongoing match, India have lost four with five drawn results. They have not won a game in Manchester. The first time they played a Test here was back in 1936, with the last (before the ongoing game) being in 2014. They lost by an innings and 54 runs in 2014.For the ongoing game, the visitors made three changes to the side. They brought back Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, with young pacer Anshul Kamboj making his maiden appearance. Kamboj was called in as cover with Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh being injured.That said, here is the complete list of Indian cricketers who made their Test debut at Old Trafford, Manchester.#1 Anshul Kamboj (2025)As mentioned earlier, Anshul Kamboj is the most recent Indian to make a Test debut at Manchester. He was not a part of the original squad but was added ahead of the fourth game. The 24-year-old right-arm pacer has been making giant strides.He impressed in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy with 34 wickets from just six games. Kamboj is a consistent performer in first-class cricket. He has 79 wickets from 24 matches at an average of 22.88. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he became only the sixth bowler from the country to pick all ten wickets in an innings in first-class cricket.#2 Anil Kumble (1990)The last Indian to make a Test debut at Manchester before Kamboj was Anil Kumble. The veteran former leg-spinner made his debut in the 1990 Test. Kumble picked up three wickets in the game, all of which came in the first innings.He dismissed Allan Lamb, John Morris, and Angus Fraser, returning with figures of 3/105 from 43 overs. Establishing himself among the greats of the game, Anil Kumble ended his Test career with 619 wickets from 132 matches at an average of 29.65. He also scored 2506 runs with a century.#3 Suru Nayak (1982)Former cricketer Suru Nayak made his Test debut at Manchester in 1982. He bowled 12 overs in the game and did not pick up any wicket, giving away 50 runs. With the bat, Nayak scored just two runs.He was a surprise pick for the England tour in 1982. The Mumbai cricketer ended up playing just two Tests for India, scoring 19 runs and picking up one wicket, which was that of David Gower. Nayak played 68 first-class matches in his career.#4 Madal Lal (1974)Remembered for his heroics with the ball in the 1983 World Cup, pacer Madan Lal's first Test appearance came in 1974. In that Test, he bagged two wickets on his debut in the first innings and was wicketless in the second as the visitors lost by 113 runs.Madan Lal played 39 Tests for India. He picked up 71 wickets with four five-wicket hauls. The right-hander scored 1042 runs at an average of 22.65 with five half-centuries. The tour of England in 1974 marked his first international appearance across formats.#5 Brijesh Patel (1974)Former selector Brijesh Patel also made his Test debut in the same game as Madan Lal in 1974. However, it was not a memorable outing for the right-handed batter.Batting in the middle order, he scored five runs in the first innings and three in the second, not making any impact. Brijesh Patel played 21 Tests for India. He scored 972 runs from 38 innings at an average of 29.45 with a lone hundred. However, at the domestic level, he amassed 11911 runs from 203 first-class matches.#6 Abbas Ali Baig (1959)Former cricketer Abbas Ali Baig made his Test debut in 1959 at Manchester. He had a brilliant debut, smashing his first and only Test hundred in the game. The right-hander scored 112 in the second innings.He remains a curious case, having played only ten Tests for India despite being a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket. Abbas scored 428 runs in his Test career. He piled on 12367 runs from 235 first-class matches at an average of 34.16 with 21 centuries.#7 Ranga Sohoni (1946)Late all-rounder Ranga Sohoni toured England in 1946 and made his Test debut at Manchester. He did not have a notable performance. With the bat, he scored 13 runs across both innings and remained wicketless with the ball.Despite a decent first-class career, Sohoni could not make it big on the international stage. He played only four Tests for India, scoring 83 runs and picking up just two wickets.#8 Chandu Sarwate (1946)Late all-rounder Chandu Sarwate also made his Test debut with Sohoni in 1946 at Manchester. Sarwate could not gain success at the international level either. He played just nine Tests for India.The right-hander scored only 208 runs and picked up three wickets. However, he had a long first-class career. Sarwate played 171 first-class matches. He scored 7430 runs with 14 hundreds and bagged 494 wickets with 26 five-wicket hauls.#9 Cotar Ramaswami (1936)The very first time India played a Test at Manchester in 1936, late Cotar Ramaswami made his debut. He impressed with the bat in that game, making significant contributions.The left-hander scored 40 in the first innings and 60 in the second. Interestingly, he played just two Tests in his international career, ending with 170 runs. Featuring in 53 first-class matches, he made 2400 runs with two centuries and 12 fifties.#10 Khershed Meherhomji (1936)Late wicketkeeper Khershed Meherhomji also made his Test debut for India in 1936. However, it turned out to be his first and only Test. Batting at number ten in his only innings, he remained unbeaten on zero, failing to even open his account.Therefore, his Test career ended with him not making even a single run. The right-hander played 30 first-class matches, scoring 656 runs with two half-centuries. He was a reserve wicketkeeper on the England tour in 1936.