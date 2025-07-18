ENG vs IND 2025: Old Trafford or The Oval - which Test should India pick Jasprit Bumrah for in their playing 11?

As India prepare to take on England in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23, a big question looms over their management: to play or not to play Jasprit Bumrah.The speedster has been India's flagbearer with the ball, especially away from home, in recent times. His presence is crucial for the visitors, given they are now 1-2 down in the series, having recently lost the third Test at Lord's.Bumrah was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston, as per the management's workload policy, but India did not miss him too much. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepped up in his absence and won the Test for India.Now, if Bumrah were to play the fourth Test, he would most certainly have to be rested for the fifth at The Oval from July 31, to avoid putting too much pressure on his already-fragile body.However, if India were to rest him at Old Trafford and wait to play him at The Oval, his absence could end up costing them dearly, and give England a good opportunity to seal the series 3-1, leaving no way back for India.Hence, prudence dictates that India play Bumrah in the fourth Test itself, and what helps their cause is the fact that they will be able to get nine days of rest after the end of the Lord's Test. Although his workload already seems burgeoning, Bumrah will be able to push deep for India with the last of his reserves.Jasprit Bumrah is India's fifth-highest all-time wicket-taker away from homeBumrah was the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2024 with 71 scalps, and despite playing just three so far in 2025, already has 14 under his belt. Away from home, he is the fifth-highest leading wicket-taker for India with 170 scalps. Only 47 of his Test wickets have come at home.However, if India win the fourth Test due to Bumrah's presence, another big question is bound to arise: should they play him in the final Test or not? This would be a tricky call given that the series would then be tied at 2-2, and the winner of the fifth match will take home the trophy.Nonetheless, that is a question that India can tackle later. At present, they should be willing to go the extra mile and play him at Old Trafford since his presence adds a lot of experience to the bowling unit.Statistics, however, are bound to point towards a different direction: India have lost both Tests that Bumrah has played in this series! Personally, however, the Gujarat seamer has been in good form, returning with 5-83 in the first innings of the first Test at Headingley and 5-74 in the first innings at Lord's.Jasprit Bumrah's presence will be crucial at Old TraffordJasprit Bumrah of India batting during Day Five of the 3rd Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)Sometimes, coaches and the team management need to think beyond the box, and this will point them towards playing Bumrah at Old Trafford. The pitch is known to assist seamers considerably owing to Manchester's typically wet weather, and Bumrah will be far more effective here than in the dust bowl of The Oval.Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep can ably handle the bowling unit in Bumrah's absence. But with recent reports suggesting Arshdeep Singh has injured his bowling hand, and with Prasidh Krishna falling to hit the ground running in England, the leader of the pack will be needed in Manchester.Best known for being the hallowed venue where Jim Laker destroyed the Australians with match figures of 19 for 90 in 1956, albeit on a 'sticky wicket', Old Trafford can be the place where Bumrah brings India back to life in this series.It is no secret that England have not enjoyed facing him in this series, and with the wind behind his back and the overcast conditions in his favour, Bumrah will seem even more distasteful to the hosts in Manchester.India must not think too far ahead. Whether they get to The Oval with the series still alive and kicking depends on how they perform at Old Trafford. And it is beyond any reasonable doubt that Bumrah should be in their playing XI on Wednesday, July 23.