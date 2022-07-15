ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Hits and flops as England's impressive bowling level the series 1-1 

On the back of a spectacular bowling display, England roared back in the second ODI and level the three-match series with a 100-run win at Lord's on Thursday (July 14).

For the consecutive time in two games, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. England openers Jason Roy (23) and Jonny Bairstow (38) gave the hosts a solid start before wickets started to tumble for them. Courtesy of Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive leg-spin, the hosts lost half their side for 102 in 21 overs. Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41) scripted a recovery act for the Englishmen as they posted a below-par total of 246 runs.

Chasing 247 on a Lord’s wicket that had eased up after the first innings, India never found their stride and folded for 146 in 38.5 overs. England's pacers webbed the Indian batters, who failed to even cross the 29-run mark. Reece Topley, who starred with a career-best 6 for 24, starred and was the 'Player of the Match' for his heroic spell.

On that note, let's look at the hits and flops from the second ODI between England and India.

#4. Flop - Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Eng vs Ind - Second Royal London Series One Day International

The experienced batter Shikhar Dhawan looked like a shadow of himself against the well-worked left-arm bowling of Topley and David Willey.

Dhawan wasn't able to find his groove throughout his 26-ball stay and was beaten with seam and swing on a number of occasions. With an alarming strike rate of just 34.6, the veteran registered only nine runs off his bat before getting dismissed on an innocuous delivery by Topley.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Reece Topley takes his second wicket of the match as he dismisses Shikhar Dhawan 🏏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 27/2



#IndianCricketTeam #England #engvind #CricketTwitter WICKET!Reece Topley takes his second wicket of the match as he dismisses Shikhar Dhawan 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 27/2 WICKET! Reece Topley takes his second wicket of the match as he dismisses Shikhar Dhawan 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 27/2#IndianCricketTeam #England #engvind #CricketTwitter https://t.co/sslfyBfJZB

Looking to clip the ball away off his hips, Dhawan shuffled across the stumps. However, the southpaw got a faint tickle from the bat which carried to the keeper easily.

#3. Hit - Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Eng vs Ind - Second Royal London Series One Day International

Yuzvendra Chahal was India's best bowler on show on Thursday. The wily wrist-spinner put breaks into England's innings, picking up crucial wickets at crunch junctures.

Chahal, who varied his lengths beautifully, first cleaned up the dangerous-looking Jonny Bairstow before dismissing Joe Root and Ben Stokes inside his first five overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#yuzvendrachahal #CricketTwitter #engvind #IndianCricketTeam Yuzvendra Chahal has the best ODI bowling figures at Lords by an Indian Yuzvendra Chahal has the best ODI bowling figures at Lords by an Indian 🔥🇮🇳#yuzvendrachahal #CricketTwitter #engvind #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/GUsfD69BJl

The leg-spinner recorded the best bowling figures (4 for 47) by an Indian at Lord's when he provided his side with a much-needed breakthrough with the wicket of Moeen Ali (47). Chahal's brave bowling in the middle-overs helped India restrict England to 246.

#2. Flop - Prasidh Krishna (India)

Eng vs Ind - First Royal London Series One Day International

While Prasidh Krishna has had a terrific start to his one-day career, it was an off day for the right-armer in the second game against England.

The tall, lanky pacer failed to make much impact with the ball and was easily put away by English batters. Bairstow pulled Krishna for a couple of fours early in the innings before the duo of Moeen Ali and David Willey thumped the 26-year old for a few blows at the end.

To add salt to the injury, Krishna even dropped Willey when he was only at one. The left-hander went on to score a crucial 49-ball 41. Where no Indian bowler leaked more than 4.9 runs an over, Krishna had an economy of 6.6 in the match.

#1. Hit - Reece Topley (England)

Eng vs Ind - 2nd Royal London Series One Day

If Jasprit Bumrah produced a match-winning spell in the first ODI, it was Reece Topley's splendid bowling display which bowed India down on Thursday.

The left-arm pacer put on an exhibition of disciplined bowling and swung the new ball. With his height, Topley generated extra bounce from the surface and used it as an advantage against the talented Indian batting unit.

ICC @ICC



#ENGvIND | Scorecard: Reece Topley's stunning spell keeps England alive in the ODI series against IndiaScorecard: bit.ly/ENGvIND-Second… Reece Topley's stunning spell keeps England alive in the ODI series against India 👊 #ENGvIND | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/ENGvIND-Second… https://t.co/wPZBs7mGTd

Topley was on a roll right from the start, dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan inside the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav, who looked in good touch, also fell prey to the left-armer. In the end, he wrapped up India's tail and finished the game with a match-changing figure of 6 for 24, the best-ever figure for any England bowler in ODIs.

Topley bowled particularly well in tandem with fellow left-armer David Willey, who sent down a miserly spell of 1-27 from nine overs with two maidens.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far