ENG vs SA 2025: Top 5 biggest wins by margin of runs in Men's ODIs

England hammered South Africa by a mammoth 342 runs at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, September 7 in the third and final ODI of the series. By registering a consolation win in the dead rubber, the hosts avoided a 3-0 whitewash as the Proteas ended up winning the series by a 2-1 margin.

South Africa elected to field first after winning the toss in Southampton in the third ODI. The decision backfired as the hosts posted a mammoth 414-5 in their 50 overs, with two batters crossing the 100-run mark. In response, a hapless Proteas batting unit was knocked over for 72 in 20.5 overs.

England's huge 342-run triumph over South Africa in Southampton is a world record for the biggest margin of win by runs in Men's ODIs. On that note, let's look at the five largest wins in terms of runs in the 50-over format.

#5 (302 runs) - India vs Sri Lanka, November 2023

Team India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match number 33 of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Batting first, India put up 357-8 on the board and then bundled out Lanka for 55 in 19.4 overs.

Gill top-scored for the Men in Blue with the willow, scoring a run-a-ball 92, while Virat Kohli (88 off 94) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) also made significant contributions. With the ball, Mohammad Shami was sensational, claiming 5-18 in five overs, while Mohammed Siraj picked up 3-16 in seven overs.

#4 (304 runs) - Zimbabwe vs USA, June 2023

Zimbabwe got the better of USA by a huge margin of 304 runs in Harare in June 2023 match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Bowling first after winning the toss, USA conceded 408 runs, while picking up six wickets. In the chase, they were bundled out for 104 in 25.1 overs.

Skipper Sean Williams led from the front for Zimbabwe with the bat, smashing 174 off 101 balls, while opener Joylord Gumbie contributed 78 off 103 balls. With the ball, Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza claimed two wickets apiece, while three bowlers chipped in with one wicket each.

#3 (309 runs) - Australia vs Netherlands, October 2023

Australia thumped Netherlands by 309 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in match number 24 of the 2023 ODI World Cup. After deciding to bat first after winning the toss, the Aussie ended up posting 399-8 in their 50 overs as two batters slammed tons. Chasing exactly 400, the Dutch side were rolled over for 90 runs in just 21 overs.

Glenn Maxwell clobbered 106 off 44 balls. He raced to a century in just 40 deliveries, thus shattering the record for the fastest ODI World Cup ton. The Big Show slammed nine fours and eight sixes in his whirlwind knock, while David Warner hit 104 off 93. With the ball, seasoned leg-spinner Adam Zampa starred with 4-8, while Mitchell Marsh picked up a couple of scalps.

#2 (317 runs) - India vs Sri Lanka, January 2023

Team India hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in the third and final ODI of the series in January 2023. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 390-5 and then bundled out the Lankans for 73 in just 22 overs.

Team Margin of win Opposition Venue Date England 342 runs South Africa Southampton Sep 7, 2025 India 317 runs Sri Lanka Thiruvananthapuram Jan 15, 2023 Australia 309 runs Netherlands Delhi Oct 25, 2023 Zimbabwe 304 runs USA Harare Jun 26, 2023 India 302 runs Sri Lanka Wankhede Nov 2, 2023

Kohli (166* off 110) and Gill (116 off 97) were Team India's batting heroes. The duo added 131 for the second wicket after Gill and Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) featured in a 95-run stand for the opening wicket. In the bowling department, Siraj claimed four scalps, while Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two each.

#1 (342 runs) - England vs South Africa, September 2025

England rewrote the history books with their dominating 342-run triumph over South Africa in Southampton on Sunday. Sent into bat, they put up a mammoth 414-5 on the board. Jacob Bethell top-scored with 110 off 82 balls, while Joe Root hit 100 off 96 deliveries. Jamie Smith (62 off 48) and Jos Buttler (62* off 32) also made important contributions with the bat.

In the chase, the Proteas folded up for 72 in 20.5 overs. Pacer Jofra Archer stood out with figures of 4-18 as South Africa lost half their side for 18 inside nine overs. Seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid (3-13) ran through the South African lower order, while Brydon Carse also chipped in with two crucial wickets.

