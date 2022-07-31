ENG vs SA Prediction: Who will win the 3rd T20I?

The third and final game of the T20I series between England and South Africa will take place on July 31 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The series is level at 1-1 after the Proteas bounced back after losing the first T20I.

After being asked to bat first in the second T20I, the South African batters posted a mammoth 207 on the board. Reeza Hendricks scored a fifty (53 off 32 balls) and Rilee Rossouw remained unbeaten on 96 off 55 balls. His knock included 10 fours and five maximums. The English bowlers only managed to pick up three wickets.

The English batters faltered in the chase as they failed to adapt to the conditions. The side never got going and were bundled out on 149 in 16.4 overs to lose the game by 58 runs. The South African bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi finishing with three wickets each.

England won the first T20I but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. The Proteas bounced back to level the series. Now the action shifts to Southampton and fans can expect a cracking contest as the series will be on the line.

Will England (ENG) beat South Africa (SA)?

Both games in the series have been high-scoring affairs. The bowlers have struggled a bit but the Proteas bowled beautifully to win the second game and level the series. They will hope to repeat their performance when they take on England in the third and final T20I.

England were blown away in the second T20I and another series loss looms large over them. Jos Buttler will be feeling pressure and will have to lead by example to avoid another loss.

It has been a roller-coaster of a ride for two sides in the limited-overs series so far and both will come out all guns blazing to finish the white-ball leg on a high.

South Africa have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to clinch the series on Sunday by winning the third T20I.

Prediction: South Africa (SA) to win this clash

