Stats: England at the 2009 Women's ODI World Cup

England began their 2009 Women's World Cup campaign by remaining unbeaten in Group B during the league stage. They defeated Sri Lanka by 100 runs, India by nine wickets and Pakistan by eight wickets to qualify for the Super Sixes.

In the Super Sixes, the English women beat New Zealand by 31 runs and West Indies by 146 runs but succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat against Australia.

The final saw England bowl out New Zealand for 166 runs and reach the target in 46.1 overs to lift their third World Cup Trophy.

Here's a look at some of the key stats for the English team at the 2009 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of England Women at the 2009 Women's Cricket World Cup

277/5 against Sri Lanka was the highest team total.

against Sri Lanka was the highest team total. 324 runs scored by Sarah Taylor was the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Sarah Taylor was the most number of runs scored by a player. 101 by Sarah Taylor against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player. It was also the only century to be scored by an English player in the tournament.

by Sarah Taylor against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player. It was also the only century to be scored by an English player in the tournament. 3 half-centuries scored by Caroline Atkins was the most number of half-tons scored by an England player in the tournament.

half-centuries scored by Caroline Atkins was the most number of half-tons scored by an England player in the tournament. 16 wickets taken by Laura Marsh was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Laura Marsh was the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/15 by Laura Marsh against Pakistan was the best bowling performance by a player. This was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an England player in the tournament.

by Laura Marsh against Pakistan was the best bowling performance by a player. This was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an England player in the tournament. 9 dismissals by Sarah Taylor was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Sarah Taylor was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 4 dismissals by Sarah Taylor against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Sarah Taylor against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 8 catches by Lydia Greenway was the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Lydia Greenway was the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches by Lydia Greenway against India and Isa Guha against New Zealand was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

