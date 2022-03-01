Stats: England at the 2013 Women's ODI World Cup

In the 2013 Women's World Cup, England were looking to become the first team since Australia in 1988 to successfully defend their title. However, it was not to be as they could only reach the third-place playoffs.

England, along with India, West Indies and Sri Lanka, were placed in Group A in the league stage. The English women lost their opening match against Sri Lanka by one wicket. But they rebounded to beat India by 32 runs and West Indies by six wickets to qualify for the Super Six stage.

A seven-wicket victory over South Africa and a 15-run win against New Zealand helped England reach the third-place playoffs, where they defeated the Kiwis by four wickets.

Here's a look at some of the key stats for the England team at the 2013 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of England Women at the 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup

272/8 against India was the highest team total.

against India was the highest team total. 292 runs scored by Charlotte Edwards was the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Charlotte Edwards was the most number of runs scored by a player. 109 by Charlotte Edwards against India was the highest individual score by a player.

by Charlotte Edwards against India was the highest individual score by a player. 2 centuries were scored by England players, both of which were hit by Charlotte Edwards.

centuries were scored by England players, both of which were hit by Charlotte Edwards. 13 wickets taken by Anya Shrubsole was the most number of scalps by a player.

wickets taken by Anya Shrubsole was the most number of scalps by a player. 5/17 by Anya Shrubsole against South Africa was the best bowling performance by a player. This was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an England player in the tournament.

by Anya Shrubsole against South Africa was the best bowling performance by a player. This was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an England player in the tournament. 9 dismissals by Sarah Taylor was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Sarah Taylor was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 2 dismissals by Sarah Taylor on multiple occasions was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Sarah Taylor on multiple occasions was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 6 catches by Lydia Greenway was the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Lydia Greenway was the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches by Anya Shrubsole against Australia was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee