England Lions vs South Africa, 4-Day Practice Match: Preview, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

After a short break, South Africa will resume their England tour with a three-match Test series, starting from August 17. Before the series, they will be playing a four-day practice match starting from August 9 (Tuesday) against the England Lions at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

This is a huge Test series for South Africa given their position in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. The Proteas will look to make the most out of this practice game to prepare for the upcoming Test series. The visitors have endured a brilliant tour so far, drawing the ODI series and winning the T20I series.

As for the England Lions, most of their players currently feature in the ongoing The Hundred. It will be a challenge for them to switch gears in red-ball cricket. This match will also see Ollie Robinson make a comeback after injury and he will be looking to prove his fitness along with getting some match practice ahead of the series.

England Lions vs South Africa Match Details

Match: England Lions vs South Africa, 4-Day Practice Match, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: August 9, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

England Lions vs South Africa Pitch Report

Not many matches have been played at the venue but it is expected to be a decent pitch for batting. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball early on and overhead conditions will also make the difference. The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

England Lions vs South Africa Weather Report

The weather in Canterbury is expected to remain clear over the next four days with an odd passing shower at times. The temperature will hover in the mid-20s during the match.

England Lions vs South Africa Squads

England Lions

Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Keaton Jennings, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Sam Billings (C), James Rew, Sam Cook, Samuel Conners, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson.

South Africa

Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman.

England Lions vs South Africa Match Prediction

Practice matches are generally played in a friendly manner, with the visiting team making sure they get enough practice. More often matches end in a draw unless the local team prove to be too weak. Expect this game to end in a draw.

Prediction: This match should end in a draw.

England Lions vs South Africa channel list and live streaming details

TV - NA

Live Streaming - NA

Edited by Ankush Das