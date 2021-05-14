England pace bowler Harry Gurney announces retirement at 34

England and Nottinghamshire pacer Harry Gurney has announced his decision to retire at the age of 34. Gurney’s career was plagued by injuries and he was recovering from a shoulder injury when he announced his decision to hang up his boots.

The left-arm pacer featured in 10 ODIs and 2 T20Is for England, picking up 11 and three wickets, respectively. Harry Gurney tasted more success in his domestic and T20 career. Apart from winning three one-day three trophies with Nottinghamshire, he was also a key figure in the team’s T20 Blast triumph in 2017.

Harry Gurney also represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, claiming seven wickets in eight matches.

Announcing his retirement, Harry Gurney told Nottinghamshire’s official website that the time had come for him to hang up his boots. He was quoted as saying:

“After trying to recover from the recent injury to my shoulder, I am truly disappointed to have to end my playing career as a result of it. From the first time I picked up a cricket ball at the age of ten, I was completely obsessed. Cricket has been my life for 24 years and has taken me on an incredible journey that I will cherish forever.

Harry Gurney added that playing for England and various T20 leagues was more than what he had expected for his career. The pacer stated:

“Playing for England, in the IPL, and winning eight trophies at home and abroad including the Blast, Big Bash and CPL has exceeded my wildest dreams. I always prepared for leaving cricket and I have discovered a new path in business that gives me the same excitement that I felt when I discovered the game all those years ago."

"That is a path I will now go down with immediate effect, as I have found this injury recovery too much of a mountain to climb," added Gurney.

Harry Gurney has been a terrific, match-winning bowler: Mick Newell

The director of cricket of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, Mick Newell, who brought Harry Gurney to the team, described the left-arm seamer as a terrific match-winner.

Newell was quoted as saying:

"Harry has been a terrific, match-winning, bowler for this club for a number of years. He's carved out a niche in limited-overs competitions in recent times and has been very successful in that at home and abroad. But his record in the First-Class game is something he can be immensely proud of as well.”

Harry Gurney finishes his cricketing career with 310 first-class wickets from 103 matches and 190 scalps in 156 T20s.

"I’ve had an incredible time, sharing a pitch and a dressing room with teammates who have become friends for life."



BREAKING | Harry Gurney retires from cricket 👉 https://t.co/bNYJbkBDOn pic.twitter.com/Hptu5I2KeM — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 14, 2021