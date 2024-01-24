England's 5 all-time highest run-scorers vs India in Tests ft. Joe Root

The much-awaited India-England Test series is all set to get underway on Thursday (January 25) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Amidst the T20 World Cup preparations, the focus has shifted to Test cricket with a five-match Test series coming into the realm of things after a while.

England will look to become the first team in twelve years to win a Test series in India. They will be missing the services of Harry Brook, who pulled out of the tour citing personal reasons as his absence is a big blow in England's quest to achieve something historic.

The rivalry between India and England in Test cricket goes way back to 1932 when India played their first Test. In the last ninety-two years, the two teams have had some fascinating encounters against each other and the upcoming series promises to be a challenging one for India despite their impeccable record in home conditions.

Batting in India hasn't been particularly easy in recent years with spin playing a big part from Day 1. It was the volume of runs and ability to bat for long hours that helped England win their previous tour of India back in 2012. They will look to take a leaf out of that tour and hope to replicate something similar.

Having said that, let us have a look at England's all-time highest run scorers against India in Tests:

# 5 David Gower- 1391 runs in 24 Tests

One of the most aesthetically pleasing batters to have ever graced the game of cricket, David Gower comes fifth on the list of highest run scorers for England against India in Tests. Gower, in his prime, was a treat for the eyes and made batting look ridiculously easy. His elegance made him a crowd favorite.

In 24 Tests against India between 1979-1990, Gower scored 1391 runs at an impressive average of 44.87 including two centuries and six half-centuries. Gower's highest score against India came in his very first Test when he scored an unbeaten 200 back in 1979.

On his first tour of India, Gower notched up impressive performances but couldn't quite convert them into a century. In six Tests, Gower scored 375 runs at an average of 46.87 including four half-centuries. On his second and final tour of India, Gower could only muster 167 runs in seven innings.

# 4 Kevin Pietersen- 1581 runs in 16 Tests

Kevin Pietersen was instrumental in England's Test series victory in India back in 2012. (Pic: Getty)

The flamboyant blonde-streaked player, who burst onto the scene back in 2005 during the famous Ashes series, finished his Test career as one of the finest batters to have played for the country. Pietersen has scored 1581 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 58.55 including 6 centuries and as many half-centuries.

While the English batters from yesteryear have scored runs against India, scoring big against quality spin is something that has been missing in recent years. Pietersen's knock of 186 in Mumbai during England's tour of India back in 2012, remains one of the greatest knocks by a visiting batter in spin-friendly conditions.

On his maiden tour of India back in 2006, Pietersen scored 216 runs in three Tests at an average of 36 with a couple of half-centuries. On his final tour of India in 2012, Pietersen scored 338 runs in four Tests at an average of 48.28.

# 3 Graham Gooch- 1725 runs in 19 Tests

One of the best batters of spin in his time, Graham Gooch scored his highest Test score against India and comes third on the list of the highest run scorers for England against India. In 19 matches, Gooch has scored 1725 runs at an impeccable average of 55.64 including five centuries and eight fifties.

Gooch was one of the most prolific run scorers for England from the late 70s to the early 90s. Like Gower, Gooch's first Test series against India was back in 1979. His first tour of India was a memorable one for him as he finished with 487 runs in six Tests.

He scored an exceptional century in Chennai which paved the way for further success in subcontinental conditions. Gooch's final tour of India in 1993 was a forgettable one for him as he could muster only 47 runs in four innings.

# 2 Alastair Cook- 2431 runs in 30 Tests

Alastair Cook remains one of the most decorated openers to have ever played the game and is still the highest run scorer in Tests for England. He enjoyed his outings against India, be it at home or in away conditions. Cook had a breakthrough tour of India back in 2012 when England won the series 2-1.

Cook scored a staggering 562 runs in four Tests at an incredible average of 80.28 which included three centuries. It was a combination of perseverance and supreme skills that helped Cook succeed against some high-quality spinners.

Just a year before creating history in India, Cook smashed his highest Test score when India toured England in 2011. Cook scored 294 in the final Test at Birmingham as England inflicted a whitewash on India.

# 1. Joe Root- 2526 runs in 25 Tests

Joe Root celebrates scoring one of his centuries against India. (Pic: Getty)

One of the modern-day greats, Joe Root holds the record for scoring most runs by an English batter in Tests against India. From 2012-2022, Root has scored 2526 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 55.86. He loves batting against India and has scored nine centuries against them

Root's journey in Test cricket started in India back in 2012 when he impressed one and all with a gritty and determined knock of 73(229). Root is a far more aggressive player now but his maiden knock was enough to indicate how good he was against spin.

Root scored a whopping 518 runs during India's tour of England back in 2014, which included two centuries and three half-centuries. In his first full-fledged tour of India in 2016, Root found his range right from the opening Test when he scored a century in Rajkot. Four more half-centuries followed but England succumbed to a 4-0 series defeat.

Root's highest score against India came during England's previous tour back in 2021. Leading the team, he scored a magnificent 218 in the opening Test in Chennai to set up England's only victory in the series. He couldn't score a fifty in either of the next three games of the series as England suffered a 1-3 series defeat.

