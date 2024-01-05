England schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete England match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

England are the defending champions of the 2024 T20 World Cup. They won the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Now, this year, West Indies and USA will co-host the mega event.

West Indies recently hosted a five-match T20I series against England, where Jos Buttler's outfit lost by 2-3. England will not play against any of the two hosts in the group stage. The defending champions have been placed in Group B, along with Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.

All eyes will be on the match between Ashes rivals England and Australia in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Minnows Namibia, Scotland and Oman have an opportunity to earn the attention of the cricket world by recording an upset win over the higher-ranked teams like England and Australia.

England captain Jos Buttler will aim to get his team back on track after some forgettable outings in 2023. Big names like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, and Phil Salt will likely represent England in the mega event this year.

England schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Here is the full schedule of the England team for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the group stage:

1st Match: June 4, England vs Scotland - Kensington Oval, Barbados.

2nd Match: June 8, Australia vs England - Kensington Oval, Barbados.

3rd Match: June 13, Oman vs England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

4th Match: June 15, England vs Namibia - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

England are the favorites to top their group. If they finish at the number one position in Group B, they will earn a position in Group 2 of the Super 8s round as the B1 team. It will be interesting to see how Jos Buttler's men perform in the mega event.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App