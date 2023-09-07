England U19 vs Australia U19 Youth Tests 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The stage is set for an exciting showdown between England U19 and Australia U19 in a thrilling 2-match Youth Test series scheduled for September 8th & 16th. Both these promising cricket teams will showcase their talents at the County Grounds in Worcester and Northampton.

Prior to this Youth Test series, England U19 and Australia U19 engaged in a fiercely competitive five-match ODI Series. The Australians emerged victorious, securing a 3-1 series win, with the first match having to be abandoned for some reason.

Hamza Shaikh, representing England U19, claimed the title of the highest run-scorer in the ODI series, amassing an impressive total of 235 runs. On the other hand, Raf MacMilllan, hailing from the Australian U19 team, emerged as the leading wicket-taker, showcasing his bowling prowess throughout the series.

In the forthcoming Youth Test series, Ben McKinney will take on the role of captain for the England U19 team, while Hugh Weibgen will lead the Australian side. These young talents are not only competing for their respective nations but also striving to make their mark on the international cricket stage.

England U19 vs Australia U19 Youth Tests 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 08

1st Youth Test - England U19 vs Australia U19, County Ground, New Road, Worcester - 03:00 PM

Saturday, September 16

2nd Youth Test - England U19 vs Australia U19, County Ground, Northampton - 03:00 PM

England U19 vs Australia U19 Youth Tests 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no information available regarding live streaming or telecast options for the England U19 vs Australia U19 Youth Test series.

England U19 vs Australia U19 Youth Tests 2023: Full Squads

England U19

Ben McKinney (c), Charlie Allison, Hamza Shaikh, Ross Whitfield, Jaydn Denly, Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Jack Carney (Wk), Charlie Barnard, Daniel Hogg, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Raphael Weatherall

Australia U19

Corey Wasley, Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (c), Cameron Frendo, Josh Vernon, Sam Konstas, Tom Menzies, Tom Straker, Lachlan Aitken (Wk), Ryan Hicks (Wk), Callum Vidler, Cody Reynolds, Harkirat Bajwa, Luke Callanan, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan