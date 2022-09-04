England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, Youth ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Following the conclusion of the two-match Youth Test series, England U19 and Sri Lanka U19 will lock horns in a three-match Youth ODI series, starting on Monday, September 5.

After the first Youth Test ended in a draw, Sri Lanka U19 made a quick comeback by winning the second Youth Test by three wickets. It will be interesting to watch how England U19 fare in the Youth ODIs against the fiery Lankan boys.

Ranuda Somarathne, who ended the Youth Test series as Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer with 222 runs, is one of the batters to watch out for alongside Duvindu Ranathunga, who bagged nine scalps in the series.

For England, Ross Gillings Whitfield smacked 261 runs, ending the Youth Test series as the leading run-scorer for the side alongside Thomas Henry Aspinwall, who picked up six crucial wickets.

The County Ground in New Road in Worcester will host all three matches of the series.

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, Youth ODI series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, September 5

England U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 1st Youth ODI, 3.00 pm

Thursday, September 8

England U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 2nd Youth ODI, 3.00 pm

Saturday, September 10

England U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 3rd Youth ODI, 3.00 pm

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, Youth ODI series 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch live action on Worcestershire County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, Youth ODI series 2022: Squads

England U19

Ben McKinney (c), Harry Singh, James Sales, Matthew Hurst, Tommy Boorman, Dominic Kelly, Ross Whitfield, Stanley McAlindon, Thomas Lawes, Alex Horton (Wk), George Bell (Wk), James Rew (Wk), Ben Parker, Benjamin Cliff, Bertie Foreman, Eddie Jack, Tom Aspinwall, Yousef Majid.

Sri Lanka U19

Raveen de Silva (c), Abhishek Liyanarachchi, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Caniston Gunaratnam, Hasitha Amarasinghe, Malsha Tharupathi, Vinuja Ranpul, Anjala Bandara (Wk), Lahiru Dewatage (Wk), Asitha Wanninayake, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ranuda Somarathne, Sahan Mihira, Traveen Mathews, Wanuja Sahan.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee