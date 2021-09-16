England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 6th ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The West Indies U-19 team will take on England U-19 team in the final game of a six-match ODI series on Friday, September 17, in Canterbury.

England, led by Tom Prest, have clearly been the standout team in the series as they have taken a 4-1 lead with one match remaining. In their previous game on September 14, the hosts had to work hard, but they went on to win the match by one wicket - DLS Method.

After electing to field first, they bowled West Indies out for a paltry 166 in 41 overs. Opener Matthew Nandu scored a half-century before Nathan Barnwell dismissed him. Ackeem Augustine and Giovonte Depeiza scored in their 30s to take the visitors to respectability.

Fateh Singh, Barnwell and Joshua Boyden picked up two wickets each. In the run-chase, England lost the early wickets of William Luxton, Tom Prest and James Rew. However, George Bell held his ground until the very end. He scored an unbeaten 115-ball 60 with four fours.

He got the apt support from Rehan Ahmed and James Coles, both of whom scored useful runs in the middle overs. Andel Gordon and Johann Layne were excellent for the West Indies as they picked up three wickets each. But their valiant efforts went in vain.

Match Details

Match: England U-19 vs West Indies U-19, 5th ODI.

Date and Time: September 17th, 2021; Friday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Polo Farm Sports Club, Canterbury.

Weather Report

There will be intermittent clouds, but with no chance of rain as of now. The sun won’t be out with temperatures around 18 degrees Celsius. The DLS Method may not be needed in the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Canterbury isn’t expected to be an overly great one for batting. Run-making won’t be easy on the surface. Chasing should be the preferred option and another low-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Predicted Playing XIs

England U-19

Jacob Bethell is the leading run-scorer for England in the series. George Bell and James Rew have also scored over 100 runs each. Skipper Tom Prest is their leading wicket-taker with nine scalps. Bethell and Sonny Baker have accounted for six wickets each.

Playing XI: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, William Luxton, James Rew, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

West Indies U-19

Teddy Bishop has failed in the last two games, but remains the leading run-scorer of the series. He has scored 259 runs from five games at an average of 64.75 with a century and a half-century. Isai Thorne is the top wicket-taker with eight scalps. Others need to step up as well.

Playing XI: Matthew Nandu, Anderson Amurdan, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza, Justin Beckford, Anderdon Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Andel Gordon

Match Prediction

England struggled a bit in the previous encounter. Overall, though, England have been far better than the West Indies in all three departments. England should be able to win the next game and win the series 5-1.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: NA.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee