England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball by ball scorecard and match updates

11 Dec 2019

Can Tom Clark continue his fine form in the tri-series?

After defeating the West Indies Under 19s by 29 runs in their previous match, England Under 19s will look to carry forward the momentum when they meet Sri Lanka Under 19s in the fourth match of the tri-series.

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

All the three teams have won one game each so far in this tournament. While England and West Indies have lost one match each, Sri Lanka are yet to lose a contest and edged West Indies Under 19s by one wicket in the last game.

Talking about the players to watch out for, England will rest their hopes on Tom Clark, who has been in good touch so far. He scored 56 runs in the first two matches at an impressive strike rate of 121.74. Sri Lanka Under 19s, on the other hand, will expect Sonal Dinusha to score runs for the team.

On the bowling front, Kasey Aldridge will be the key to England Under 19s' success whereas Kavindu Nadeeshan will have the onus of taking the wickets for Sri Lanka Under 19s.

It will be intriguing to see whether Sri Lanka can stay unbeaten in this tournament or England record their second consecutive victory.

Squads

England U19 Squad: Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox(w), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, George Balderson(c), Kasey Aldridge, Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri, Luke Hollman, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Harry Duke, Sam Young

Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara(w), Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Ashen Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sudeera Thilakaratne, Amshi de Silva, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Yasiru Rodrigo, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage, Naveen Fernando