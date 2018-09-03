Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England v India 2018: Possible changes for India in the final Test 

Shiv Dhawan
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.16K   //    03 Sep 2018, 11:48 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
England lead the series 3-1

After a long wait of four years, the Indian sidestepped on English soil with a glimmer of hope in their eyes. The limited overs journey began in convincing fashion as KL Rahul registered his second T20 hundred to guide the visitors to victory. After a toiling month and a half, the tour is about to come to an end with the final Test scheduled to be played at The Kennington Oval.

The Test series was closely fought but England delivered at crucial stages which ensured their victory in this 5-match-series. In the final Test, the Indian team will take the field to fight for respect whereas a confident looking English side would look to continue on their glorious path. With nothing to lose in this final game, the visitors can look for a few changes in the playing XI.

Let's have a look at some of the players who might get an opportunity in the final Test.

Hanuma Vihari

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
Vihari was added to the squad for the last two Tests

Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari was included in India's squad for the final two Tests. Owing to his performances in domestic cricket, Vihari earned a maiden call-up. His performance in domestic cricket has been phenomenal in the past few years. The 24-year-old was a part of India's U19 winning team in 2012.

Vihari has featured in 63 first class games in which he has smashed 5142 runs at an average of 59.79. Apart from this, he can also roll his arm over to bowl some off-spin. In his previous first-class game, he scored 148 against South Africa A at Alur. The all-rounder was also a part of the India A squad that toured England earlier in August.

With nothing to lose, the team management can try out Vihari in the fifth Test. He can bat in the middle order and can work as the fifth bowler of the team.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Prithvi Shaw Leisure Reading
Shiv Dhawan
SENIOR ANALYST
Shiv is a passionate 17-year-old cricket fan who aspires to be a cricket commentator. He started following the game at a young age of 8. Since then, he has seen innumerable matches, He uses this platform to express his cricketing ideologies and views. Opinions and ideologies can be conflicting.
3 changes India could make for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Changes India should consider for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might get a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 possible India changes for the...
RELATED STORY
3 possible changes for England for 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us