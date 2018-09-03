England v India 2018: Possible changes for India in the final Test

Shiv Dhawan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.16K // 03 Sep 2018, 11:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England lead the series 3-1

After a long wait of four years, the Indian sidestepped on English soil with a glimmer of hope in their eyes. The limited overs journey began in convincing fashion as KL Rahul registered his second T20 hundred to guide the visitors to victory. After a toiling month and a half, the tour is about to come to an end with the final Test scheduled to be played at The Kennington Oval.

The Test series was closely fought but England delivered at crucial stages which ensured their victory in this 5-match-series. In the final Test, the Indian team will take the field to fight for respect whereas a confident looking English side would look to continue on their glorious path. With nothing to lose in this final game, the visitors can look for a few changes in the playing XI.

Let's have a look at some of the players who might get an opportunity in the final Test.

Hanuma Vihari

Vihari was added to the squad for the last two Tests

Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari was included in India's squad for the final two Tests. Owing to his performances in domestic cricket, Vihari earned a maiden call-up. His performance in domestic cricket has been phenomenal in the past few years. The 24-year-old was a part of India's U19 winning team in 2012.

Vihari has featured in 63 first class games in which he has smashed 5142 runs at an average of 59.79. Apart from this, he can also roll his arm over to bowl some off-spin. In his previous first-class game, he scored 148 against South Africa A at Alur. The all-rounder was also a part of the India A squad that toured England earlier in August.

With nothing to lose, the team management can try out Vihari in the fifth Test. He can bat in the middle order and can work as the fifth bowler of the team.

1 / 5 NEXT