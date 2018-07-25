Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England v India, 2018: Top 5 things to look ahead of the Test Series

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
794   //    25 Jul 2018, 17:41 IST

<p>

It’s coming home!

No, It’s not some frantic statement by a hungover football fan but rather, one that is filled with expectations as test cricket, a purist’s carnival returns to its homeland.

After a roller-coaster of T20I and ODI games, where blows were traded, exposing each other of their weak spots, England edged past India in the latter format and India in the former.

The two teams face off in a long 5-match tug-of-war with India looking to prove their prowess as the top-ranked test team and England hoping to script the history books with their continued dominance over India at home.

Let’s take a look at what the series has to offer:

#1 England faces a herculean task

England’s domination of the shorter format seems to be balanced by their struggles in the longer formats. Their last three series with the red ball have seen them losing the urn in the Ashes 4–0 (5), surrendering to the Kiwis 1–0 (2) and drawing up with Pakistan 1–1 (2) which obviously suggests that they’ve had some key issues to address.

Among James Vince, Mark Stoneman and David Malan, only Malan has been able to hold onto his place with some consistent scoring, while Stoneman’s lack of success has reopened the door for Keaton Jennings.

England’s inability to pick 20-wickets

Moeen Ali’s repeated failure to either pick wickets at crucial junctures of the game or contribute with the bat has culminated in selectors replacing him with Dominic Bess. With the heatwave in England supposed to last long, coach Trevor Bayliss has added weight to the possibility of Adil Rashid returning to red-ball cricket.

While the re-inclusion of Jos Buttler to strengthen the tail and availability of Ben Stokes is welcome, the England team trying to plug its holes will look up to its senior players like Cook, Anderson and Broad for inspiration.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
5 major worries for India ahead of Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things we learnt from the ODI...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018 - Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could flop in the India v England Test series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Milestones achieved by players in...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 322/6 (84.0 ov)
ESX
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us