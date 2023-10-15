England vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

England will play their third match of the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan today (October 15) in Delhi. It is the third game of the tournament for Afghanistan as well. Defending champions England will start as the favorites to win as they have never lost a match against Afghanistan before.

Afghanistan have been winless at the 2023 World Cup so far. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit suffered losses against Bangladesh and India in their first two matches.

On the other side, England have won one and lost one match at the mega event this year. The defending champions were tamed by New Zealand in their campaign opener, but in the next match, they bounced back with a fantastic victory over Bangladesh.

Before the England vs Afghanistan match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

England vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: England vs Afghanistan, Match 13, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 15, 2023, Sunday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

England vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi has proven to be a batting paradise in the 2023 World Cup. South Africa scored 400+ in the first match against Sri Lanka on this ground, while India chased down 273 runs in just 35 overs against Afghanistan in the next match. A similar batting-friendly deck should be on offer today as well.

England vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy for today's match in Delhi. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, and there is close to 0% chance of rain during the match hours.

England vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibhrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

England will start as the favorites to win the match. The defending champions announced their arrival at the mega event with a comprehensive win against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan have top-quality spinners in their lineup, but the pitch in Delhi will not favor them much. England defeated them comprehensively in the 2019 World Cup, and a similar performance should also be expected today.

Prediction: England to win against Afghanistan in today's World Cup match.

England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).