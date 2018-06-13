Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Australia will face large hurdles over the next 12 months, says Adam Gilchrist

The first ODI between Australia and England will take place today.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News 13 Jun 2018, 14:19 IST
278

Australia v England - First Test: Day 1
Gilchrist opened up ahead of the 1st ODI between England and Australia


What's the story?

Ahead of the ODI series between England and Australia, former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist opened up about the challenges the Kangaroos could face.

"The England series is the first step on a journey that everyone seems to be acknowledging will take some time to rebuild complete trust and faith in everything that has gone on," Gilchrist told BBC Sport.

"This team will face some large hurdles over the course of the next 12 months just in rebuilding trust and confidence with the public supporting them, but in regards to missing a significant amount of first pick players. That is going to present an awful lot of challenges."

In case you didn't know...

Since Steve Smith and David Warner's ban from the game, the Australian cricket team have had to shake a few things up in the team.

Tim Paine took over as the captain of the side and a few new faces were brought into the team as well.

The details

Gilchrist went on to say that Smith and Warner have been the scorers of the lion's share of runs in most formats in recent years so it is a significant hole in the team.

 He also felt that the current Australian team will face instances where they might get bowled out really quickly as their batsmen are quite aggressive and thus, it is going to take a little bit of trial and error as well as a show of faith and trust from selectors.

What's next?

The first ODI of the five-match series between Australia and England will take place at the Kennington Oval in London on June 13. The final match of the series will take place on June 27 in Birmingham.

England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket Adam Gilchrist
"Exciting time for Australia to build again," says Aaron...
RELATED STORY
3 lessons for England after their loss to Scotland ahead...
RELATED STORY
Justin Langer throws support behind out-of-form Glenn...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Englishmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Australians to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Australia and England to shake hands before ODI opener
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: 5 key players for Australia
RELATED STORY
Warner to commentate on England v Australia ODI
RELATED STORY
25 years of magic: Shane Warne and the ball of the century
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 shortcomings in the English...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
AUS 277/9 (50.0 ov)
SSX 220/10 (42.3 ov)
Australia win by 57 runs
AUS VS SSX live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
1st ODI
AUS 214/10 (47.0 ov)
ENG 149/3 (28.0 ov)
LIVE
England need 66 runs to win from 22.0 overs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 16 Jun, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Jun, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
4th ODI | Thu, 21 Jun, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Sun, 24 Jun, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Twenty20 | Wed, 27 Jun, 05:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us