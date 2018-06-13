Australia will face large hurdles over the next 12 months, says Adam Gilchrist

Ahead of the ODI series between England and Australia, former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist opened up about the challenges the Kangaroos could face.

"The England series is the first step on a journey that everyone seems to be acknowledging will take some time to rebuild complete trust and faith in everything that has gone on," Gilchrist told BBC Sport.

"This team will face some large hurdles over the course of the next 12 months just in rebuilding trust and confidence with the public supporting them, but in regards to missing a significant amount of first pick players. That is going to present an awful lot of challenges."

Since Steve Smith and David Warner's ban from the game, the Australian cricket team have had to shake a few things up in the team.

Tim Paine took over as the captain of the side and a few new faces were brought into the team as well.

Gilchrist went on to say that Smith and Warner have been the scorers of the lion's share of runs in most formats in recent years so it is a significant hole in the team.

He also felt that the current Australian team will face instances where they might get bowled out really quickly as their batsmen are quite aggressive and thus, it is going to take a little bit of trial and error as well as a show of faith and trust from selectors.

The first ODI of the five-match series between Australia and England will take place at the Kennington Oval in London on June 13. The final match of the series will take place on June 27 in Birmingham.