India will fancy their chances against this English team, says Sourav Ganguly

What's the story?

The England cricket team will take on India in a three-match ODI series which begins on July 12. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who has tasted victory in England before, opened up about India's chances against the world no. 1 side.

“England are a good side, they are a very good batting unit. But bowling is the weaker part of their game. India will fancy their chances against this English team (after) the way they won on Sunday, chasing 200,” said Ganguly, during the launch of his book, A Century is Not Enough, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“The Indian team has been doing well, enjoyed it (T20s). It is the start of a long series, first three ODIs, then five Tests, the team will do well,” he added.

In case you didn't know...

The Men in Blue are coming off a 2-1 victory in the recently concluded three-match T20I series held in England. After winning the first match, England bounced back to seal the second game in style. However, India were too good for them in the final T20I, chasing down the 199 run target with ease.

The details

During the T20I series, we saw Virat Kohli pushed down to no. 4 in the batting line-up to accomodate KL Rahul at no. 3. A lot of questions were raised regarding this move, however, Ganguly felt that it was a positive move and that Kohli should continue batting at no. 4.

"Kohli has been batting at No. 4 (in T20Is), he is doing the right thing. That’s what he is going to do," said Ganguly.

What's next?

The first ODI between the two sides will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 12. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 14 and July 17 at Lords and Headingley respectively.