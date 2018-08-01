Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, First Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
697   //    01 Aug 2018, 23:44 IST

Shami and Ashwin were excellent with the ball
Shami and Ashwin were excellent with the ball

England ended the first day of the first Test against India at Edgbaston at 285 for 9 after winning the toss and batting. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with 80, but ran himself out while going for a second run to miss out on a three-figure score.

His fellow county and English teammate Jonny Bairstow was the other star of the day, making 70 before being bowled by Umesh Yadav, as the duo got the English innings going after they found themselves at 112 for 3.

But then India came storming back in the final session of the day claiming six wickets thanks to some splendid bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami and they ensured that India held the upper hand at the end of the opening day.

Here are the five talking points from the day:

Did India pick the right team?

Should Pujara have been dropped?
Should Pujara have been dropped?

Even before the first ball was bowled, there was one major talking point which was the selection decisions made by Virat Kohli and the team management.

India went with an extremely pace-heavy attack, comprising of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, opting to play Ravichandran Ashwin as the lone spinner. But the decision that surprised everybody was the omission of Cheteshwar Pujara, who was benched as KL Rahul was handed the chance to bat at 3 and Shikhar Dhawan was given another opportunity at the top of the order to partner Murali Vijay.

It was only the latest addition to the Kohli bag of surprises that he has thrown to the cricket watching public in India and around the world and it remains to be seen if these are indeed the signs to come for the future as well.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Mohammed Shami
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India Tests : 4 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, SK Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Three Talking Points from the England Squad Selection
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Indian players you might not...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st ODI: 5 Talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
England vs India: Dark Horses
RELATED STORY
Preview: England vs India Test series 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 285/9 (88.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us