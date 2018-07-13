Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 2018, 1st ODI: Match in Pictures

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
639   //    13 Jul 2018, 16:53 IST

The Indian cricket team thrashed England in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series which began on July 12 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Chasing 269 for victory, the Men in Blue attacked the English bowlers right from the very beginning and smashed them all around the park to achieve an extremely comfortable victory, by eight wickets.

Rohit Sharma was the star of the show as he scored an unbeaten century. He remained not out on 137 from just 114 deliveries with 15 fours and 4 sixes to his name. Virat Kohli chipped in with a 75 run knock as well and put on a 167 run partnership with Rohit for the second wicket.

KL Rahul did not have much to do when he came in to bat and saw off the match by scoring 9 runs. Earlier in the innings, Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a blistering start as he scored 40 in just 27 deliveries.

In the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav produced his best ever ODI performance till date as he ran through the English batting line-up to reduce them to 268 in 50 overs despite them getting off to a great start. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes were the pick of the batsmen as they both scored half-centuries.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The second ODI will take place at Lords on July 14.

Let's take a look at the best pictures from the match:


Enter
The toss

India had won the toss and opted to field on a belter of a pitch. Nottingham had produced big scores in the past and the England cricket team had enjoyed a lot of success here. However, the English batsmen failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's spin and were dismissed cheaply.

In the picture below, Virat Kohli speaks to one of the kids prior to the beginning of the match.


Enter caption

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
