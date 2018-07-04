Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni break world records as India thrash England

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
3.61K   //    04 Jul 2018, 01:25 IST

CRICKET-SRI-IND

The Indian cricket team began their England tour in style as they demolished the hosts in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series which began earlier today at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Chasing a modest target of 160 in 20 overs, India were in a spot of bother after losing Shikhar Dhawan early on in the innings. However, KL Rahul tore into the English bowlers and smashed them all around the park to take India to a comfortable victory in the end. He scored a fantastic century in the end, the second one of his career.

He put on a 123 run partnership for the second wicket along with Rohit Sharma, who played second fiddle and 32 scored runs.

In the end, Virat Kohli chipped in with a few runs to give India the victory.

Earlier on in the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav ripped through the English batting order and picked up five wickets to restrict them to 159.

Jos Buttler and Jason Roy had given England a good start, however, Kuldeep picked up three wickets in a single over to put England on the backfoot. A late David Willey blitz allowed England to reach 159.

India have now taken a 1-0 lead. The second T20I will take place on 5th July.

Here are the important statistics from the game:

1 -Kuldeep Yadav, 5-24, is the first left-arm wrist-spinner to take a five-for in T20 Internationals.

1- Kohli becomes the quickest to 2000 T20I runs, getting it in 56 innings.\

4- Kohli becomes the fourth batsmen to score 2000 T20I runs.

2 - This was KL Rahul's 2nd century in T20Is. His first one had come against Zimbabwe.

5- Five-fers by Indian bowlers in T20Is:

6/25 Y Chahal v Eng, Bengaluru, 2017

5/24 B Kumar v SA, Joburg, 2018

5/24 KULDEEP v Eng, Manchester, 2018

1- Kuldeep Yadav is the first bowler to get two batsmen stumped for ducks off successive deliveries in T20Is. 

33- 33rd stumping for MS Dhoni in T20I cricket; the most by any keeper. He went past Kamran Akmal's tally of 32 stumpings in T20Is. #ENGvIND

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Contact Us Advertise with Us