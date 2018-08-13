Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Player Ratings

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
721   //    13 Aug 2018, 08:43 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Woakes was England's main man with the ball and the bat

At the Mecca of cricket, England won the toss and decided to bowl. The first day’s play was abandoned due to heavy rain. Under overcast conditions and world-class display of swing bowling from the English seamers, the Indians got bowled out for a meagre total of 107.

On the contrary, the Indian bowlers could not extract anything out of the pitch under bright sunshine and the England batsmen capitalised on this advantage and secured a mammoth lead of 289 runs.

Yet again it was the same old story as the Indians never showed any sort of application to counter the prodigious swing and seam movement. In the end, India lost by an innings and 159 runs.

There is a lot of questions to be answered by Kohli and the team management regarding the team selection and constant chopping of the batting order. Here are the player ratings for the match...

Note: All the ratings are out of 10

India

1. Murali Vijay – 2

This was a pretty disappointing match for Vijay as he bagged a pair and continued his disastrous form.

He is not showing any sort of effort to concentrate and deny the English new ball bowlers an early wicket. There is a big chance of him getting dropped for the next match.

2. KL Rahul-2

His initial trigger movement before the release of the ball is causing a lot of problems for him. He is getting out to balls which he should have left alone and his inexperience in these conditions is not helping him.

3. Pujara-5

He had a nightmare start to his test with a horrendous runout in the first innings. In the second innings, he showed a lot of application and temperament but could not get a big score.

4. Kohli-5

Even though he had a poor test with the bat, the one thing that Kohli will regret the most is picking two spinners in seam-friendly conditions.

This is his first innings defeat as a captain and he will do everything in his power to avoid a serious defeat next time around.

5. Rahane-4

Once again, he just threw away his wicket after spending some time in the crease and might lose his spot in the team for the next match.

6. Pandya-5

He had a comparatively better match but still, he has to improve his batting a lot to cement his place as an allrounder in this team.

7. Karthik-3

His technique got exposed in both the innings of this match and might be replaced by Pant for th next match

8. Ashwin-7

He had a solid match with the bat and was the highest run scorer for India in this test. But could not contribute much with the ball under cloudy skies.

9. Kuldeep-2

It was a disastrous bowling performance from him. He barely bowled consistently in one area and offered the batsman a lot of freebies.

10. Shami-6

He as the pick of the Indian bowlers but still gave away one boundary ball per over.

11. Ishant-2

One of his worst performances in recent times. He sprayed the ball in all areas throughout his spell and was very expensive.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Chris Woakes Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
India vs England 2018 2nd Test : Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England annihilate India in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test: Players Ratings
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2nd T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Test Series seems out of grasp as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us