Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed for the second Test

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.40K   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:47 IST

England & India Net Sessions
Shikhar Dhawan is not having a good time in England

Having lost the first Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, there will be a lot of questions to answer for the team management and Virat Kohli ahead of the second Test at Lord's in London starting from 9th of August. 

Sans Virat Kohli, the Indian team seems to be too weak to counter the English bowling line-up. If India wants to make a comeback in the series, batsmen would have to take the responsibility and bat around Kohli which will provide him the much-needed support out there in the middle. 

With Pujara being left out in the first Test, India lacked a batsman who could counter the swing and play as per the merit with minimal risks taken. Although the Indian bowling seems to be just fine, Bumrah, if fit, might find a place in the second Test.

Thus, cometh the second Test, Kohli might make some strong decisions to have a better XI on the plate. Hence, let us have a look at three players who might lose their place in the playing XI for the Lord's Test.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Dhawan's performance outside of Asia has plummeted in the recent past

Shikhar Dhawan, India's first choice opener in the shorter formats of the game, hasn't been able to perform to his fullest in the whites, especially outside the Indian subcontinent.

Dhawan's performance outside of Asia has plummeted in the recent past. With his erratic technique against off-stump lines, Dhawan has extensively struggled against swing, especially the one that leaves the batsman.

Moreover, his form in the first Test has raised a lot of questions amidst the Indian team management. Thus, come the second Test, India might sideline Dhawan from the opening slot which might call for a stringent decision from the Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

Besides, with KL Rahul in the house, Kohli might bring back Pujara in the playing XI and push Rahul up the order to open the innings with Murali Vijay. Hence, the likelihood of Dhawan's way out from the squad.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Dinesh Karthik Shikhar Dhawan
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 Indian players who might not...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be selected for the second Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players whose red-ball career...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 tactical changes India need to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who can bag the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 team selection blunders...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four players who could be picked...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us