England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed for the second Test

Shikhar Dhawan is not having a good time in England

Having lost the first Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, there will be a lot of questions to answer for the team management and Virat Kohli ahead of the second Test at Lord's in London starting from 9th of August.

Sans Virat Kohli, the Indian team seems to be too weak to counter the English bowling line-up. If India wants to make a comeback in the series, batsmen would have to take the responsibility and bat around Kohli which will provide him the much-needed support out there in the middle.

With Pujara being left out in the first Test, India lacked a batsman who could counter the swing and play as per the merit with minimal risks taken. Although the Indian bowling seems to be just fine, Bumrah, if fit, might find a place in the second Test.

Thus, cometh the second Test, Kohli might make some strong decisions to have a better XI on the plate. Hence, let us have a look at three players who might lose their place in the playing XI for the Lord's Test.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan's performance outside of Asia has plummeted in the recent past

Shikhar Dhawan, India's first choice opener in the shorter formats of the game, hasn't been able to perform to his fullest in the whites, especially outside the Indian subcontinent.

Dhawan's performance outside of Asia has plummeted in the recent past. With his erratic technique against off-stump lines, Dhawan has extensively struggled against swing, especially the one that leaves the batsman.

Moreover, his form in the first Test has raised a lot of questions amidst the Indian team management. Thus, come the second Test, India might sideline Dhawan from the opening slot which might call for a stringent decision from the Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

Besides, with KL Rahul in the house, Kohli might bring back Pujara in the playing XI and push Rahul up the order to open the innings with Murali Vijay. Hence, the likelihood of Dhawan's way out from the squad.

