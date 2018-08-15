Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should play in the third Test

saubhagyasvnit2001
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
820   //    15 Aug 2018, 19:45 IST

Ent
Pant is good at taking the attack to the opposition.

There is hardly anyone in the cricketing fraternity who has seen Rishabh Pant bat and not praised the youngster. A person who knows him better than anyone else is India's current U-19 & 'A' team coach, Rahul Dravid.

Dravid has seen Pant grow from the U-19 level to performing well for the India A side. After the Delhi lad earned his maiden test call-up, the legendary batsman praised the southpaw's performance during India 'A's tour of UK.

"Rishabh has shown that he could bat differently. He has the temperament and skills to bat differently," Dravid told bcci.tv.

In the ongoing test series against England, the Indian team is struggling, especially with the bat. Currently, 2-0 down in the 5-match series, the game at Trent Bridge on Saturday provides the last chance for Team India to make a comeback of sorts.

No one apart from Kohli has impressed with the bat. Seeing the situation the team currently finds itself in, infusion of fresh blood is required who can play freely without worrying about reputation being on the line. Pant can be that X-Factor, which the team is sorely lacking.

So, here are 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should be included in the team for the Trent Bridge test:

#1 Attack minded option

In the first test at Edgbaston, Sam Curran's innings showed how a counter-attacking cameo can prove to be the difference in such conditions. Even though the Indians were on top, controlled hitting put the pressure right back onto the Indian bowlers, who had to adjust their line and lengths and set defensive fields.

The Indian batsmen, on the other hand, have been guilty of not taking the attacking initiative which has allowed the English bowlers to get on top of them.

In difficult conditions such as this, defending cannot be of much help as no matter how set the batsman is, there will always be a delivery that will be unplayable and get him out.

Rishabh Pant perhaps is one player who will be riding high on confidence after a successful 'A' tour of England, where he hit crucial half-centuries against the West Indies A and the England Lions. Also, after a successful 2018 IPL, the Delhi southpaw can take the attack to the English bowlers and disrupt their rhythm. If it pays off, Pant can change the complexion of the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
saubhagyasvnit2001
CONTRIBUTOR
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Changes India should consider for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
6 things which can help India make a comeback in the Test...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 players who can solve opening...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 Indian players who could...
RELATED STORY
3 ways how India can turn things around in the 3rd Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 changes which are vital to...
RELATED STORY
4 young wicket-keepers India should consider instead of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us