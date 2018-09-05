Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the final Test match

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
472   //    05 Sep 2018, 19:11 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three
Kohli's men need to fix several issues to obtain a victory in the last Test match

India started the England tour on a positive note because India won the T20 series. But after the T20 series, it has been a downfall for the Men in Blue. Eventually, India lost the ODI series as well as the Test series.

The last Test match of the tour will begin shortly and India should aim to finish the tour with a win. Kohli's men need to fix several issues to obtain a victory in the last Test match. For instance, India's batting has been disastrous and the Indian batsmen collapsed easily in the English conditions. Though skipper Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the series, the other batsmen have failed miserably.

India's dismal performance has drawn criticism from the Cricket world. Several legends of the game are unhappy with India's performance in England and it is certainly not expected from the number one Test team in the world. Here are the 3 things India should fix before the 5th Test match at Kennington Oval:

#3 Drop Ravichandran Ashwin or Hardik Pandya

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One
Ashwin's performances have been below-par in the series

Both Ashwin and Hardik have performed well in one game of the series, but they have been ordinary in the rest of the matches.

Ashwin's performance was phenomenal in the first Test match where he picked seven wickets.

Afterwards, he took only four wickets in the next three Test matches and he went wicketless in the second Test. On the other hand, he has not managed to score big runs yet as a batsman.

Similarly, Hardik Pandya was the hero in the third Test and his performance helped India to win the match.

But his performance has been substandard in the rest of the series, both with the bat and the ball. His inconsistency has hampered India's performance and he could lose his place in the next game.

India can try Ravindra Jadeja who is a prolific all-rounder and an exceptional fielder. Otherwise, India can play with an extra specialist batsman at The Oval.

Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion.
