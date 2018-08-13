Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: India's Predicted XI

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
13 Aug 2018, 17:42 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

The Indian cricket team were humiliated by hosts England in the second Test of the five-match series held at Lords. Despite the first day of play being completely washed out, the match was completed on the fourth day, with England winning the match by an innings and 159 runs.

None of the Indian batsmen managed to score a half-century. Ravichandran Ashwin was the highest scorer of the side, with 62 runs to his name in the entire match.

Neither the bowlers nor the batsmen performed well as England dominated from start to finish. With the third Test coming up at Trent Bridge in a few days, India will have to go back to the drawing board and look at how to improve their situation.

We could surely expect a few changes in the final playing XI. So, let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for India in the third Test.

Openers:

KL Rahul

The 26-year-old from Karnataka has not been able to find his feet in the series so far. In three out of the four innings, he played a couple of good shots before getting dismissed.

However, he should keep his place in the side for now as Murali Vijay has had a completely horrid time with the bat so far.

If he does not perform well in the upcoming Test, we could probably expect to see him out of the side for the final two Tests.

Shikhar Dhawan


England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

The enigmatic left-hander got off to a decent start in the first Test he played, however, he was dismissed in disappointing fashion in both innings.

With Vijay out of form, we could surely expect to see him back at the top. He will continue to play his natural game and look to attack the bowlers from the beginning.



Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
