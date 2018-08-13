England vs India 2018: 4 players who should be dropped for the third Test

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four

After a good start to the England tour with a 2-1 win over the hosts in the T20s, the visitors have lost the ODI series 2-1 and are now trailing 2-0 in the Test series.

Though the first Test match was a close encounter, courtesy of Virat Kohli's brilliance, the second one was a really poor one for the visitors because of pathetic batting display.

Joe Root has won the toss and asked the Indians to bat first. It was a poor top order batting from the Indians as they were reduced to 62 for 6 in 24.2 overs. They were eventually bowled out for 107 and also allowed England lower order to take them to 396/7d.

The second innings wasn't a much of a difference for the Indian team. Their top order once again failed and they were reduced to 61 for 6 in 30.4 overs. Though Ashwin and Pandya offered some resistance, the result was inevitable. India lost the game by an innings and 159 runs.

It was a dismal display by the India batting lineup and the team as a whole, barring a few. They certainly need a change in personnel for the third Test and some harsh decisions have to be taken.

On that note, let's take a look at the 4 players who should be Dropped for the third Test.

#4 Murali Vijay

Scores of 20,6,0,0 do not help the team, especially from an opening batsman. Started the series as India's no.1 opener, Murali Vijay has not done anything in the series to justify his inclusion.

He was poor in the first Test and dreadful in the second. He got out to a 'Pair' in the second Test and faced just 13 balls. He was never comfortable against the swinging ball and very tentative outside the off stump.

Vijay has not scored a fifty in his last five overseas Tests and has six single digits score in 10 innings. His confidence has hit rock bottom and he doesn't deserve to play the Third test based on his current form.

