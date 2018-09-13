England vs India 2018: 5 best partnerships of the Test series

The series produced some of the best batting partnerships we have witnessed recently

The recently concluded 5-test series between India and England was a treat to all the test cricket fans. Albeit England won four tests to India's one, it was a well-fought one and the margins were too small.

Sam Curran was awarded England's Man of the Series trophy for his 272 runs in 7 innings and 11 wickets. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was awarded India's Man of the Series trophy for his 593 runs in 10 innings at a staggering average of 59.30.

#5 159, Kohli-Rahane, 3rd Test, Nottingham

Kohli and Rahane's partnership took India to a famous win

After losing the first two tests, India came into the third test with series on the line and chose to bat first, winning the toss. The visitors lost their top three batsmen quickly and were left reeling at 82-3.

The skipper then built a much-needed partnership with Rahane to take India to a decent total of 329 all-out. Kohli scored 97 and missed out on a well-deserved century.

This was the second instance that the skipper got out in the nineties in tests. Rahane scored 81 off 132 with 12 fours.

In reply, England got out for just 161 runs, with Pandya picking up five wickets. Skipper Kohli did not miss out on a century in the second innings and gave the hosts, a target of 521. The hosts could only score 317 all-out and India won by a huge margin of 203 runs.

Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 200 runs in the match. With this win, India's hopes of staying in the series remained alive.

