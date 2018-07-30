Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 2018: 5 Indian players who might not feature in 1st Test

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.69K   //    30 Jul 2018, 19:37 IST

Shikhar has been struggling to find the rhythm in foreign conditions
Shikhar has been struggling to find the rhythm in foreign conditions

In nearly two days of time, another enthralling contest between the two of crickets top sides will get underway. The test series between England and India will begin on the first of August from the picturesque Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

With India having acquired the T20I series and England the ODI series, the Test series between India and England will turn out to be the decisive agent in examining the overall upshot of the tour.

The Englishmen will begin the test series with a lot of confidence, given their ODI series win against India. On the other hand, India have their fair share of dilemmas right now: Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara's form, the fitness of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, and the quandary of choosing the spinners. Having said that, team selection will be the key for the Indian team in the first test against England. 

Thus, in this article, we will look at five Indian players who might be benched in the first test against England. 

#1 Karun Nair

A cogent stroke-maker who bases a lot on touch play than sheer power, Karun Nair is one of the many aspiring cricketers who equates with a sense of class. For the past two years, Karun has been in the minds of Indian management, which who see him as a future batting vista.  

Having put up some respectable performances in the domestic circuit, Karun made a comeback to the Test squad with the Afghanistan Ttst and momentarily he was drafted in the test squad for England too. 

Although Nair calls for a decent choice, he might not find a place in the playing XI for the first test because of the tempting options that the Indian team hold in their batting line-up. Thus, with Pujara, Rahane, and Karthik in the contest, Virat Kohli might not opt for Karun Nair in the middle order.


