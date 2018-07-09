Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could achieve in the ODI series

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.69K   //    09 Jul 2018, 14:14 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-ODI

Going 2-1 up in the series, India accomplished their first ever T20I series win on the English soil when they vanquished England with a seven-wicket win in the third T20I match at Bristol. This happens to be India's sixth trophy in a row in T20I cricket. Thus, with a T20I series win over England, India has marked new heights in the books of T20I cricket. 

Having baffled England in the T20I series, the next assignment for the Indian team is a three-match ODI series against England which kick-starts on 12 July from Trent Bridge in Nottingham. 

Thus, before we head into the ODI series, let us have a look at five milestones that are expected to be achieved by the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against England.

India's ODI squad for series against England: Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal nearing 50 ODI wickets

CRICKET-RSA-IND-ODI

This right-arm leg break has never been short of talent. With an unerring line and length and skiddy bowling action, Chahal has proved to be successful in the limited formats of the game. He never shies away from flighting the ball and often uses it as a weapon to lure the batsman. 

The leggie from Haryana had a mixed T20I series against England. Although he was economical throughout the series as he managed to keep the batsmen at the helm, he failed to grab wickets. Thus, Chahal would be looking forward to the series with a lot to rectify and get back to the game. 

Chahal is on the brink of a milestone in ODI cricket. He is just seven wickets behind the mark of 50-ODI wickets. Scalping these seven wickets in the upcoming series against England, he will become the second fastest Indian bowler and fastest Indian leg-spinner to take 50 ODI wickets.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Some records that might be broken in India vs England ODI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 records Indian players could break
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run scorers in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run-getters for India...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Yesterday
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us