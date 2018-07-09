England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could achieve in the ODI series

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.69K // 09 Jul 2018, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Going 2-1 up in the series, India accomplished their first ever T20I series win on the English soil when they vanquished England with a seven-wicket win in the third T20I match at Bristol. This happens to be India's sixth trophy in a row in T20I cricket. Thus, with a T20I series win over England, India has marked new heights in the books of T20I cricket.

Having baffled England in the T20I series, the next assignment for the Indian team is a three-match ODI series against England which kick-starts on 12 July from Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Thus, before we head into the ODI series, let us have a look at five milestones that are expected to be achieved by the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against England.

India's ODI squad for series against England: Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal nearing 50 ODI wickets

This right-arm leg break has never been short of talent. With an unerring line and length and skiddy bowling action, Chahal has proved to be successful in the limited formats of the game. He never shies away from flighting the ball and often uses it as a weapon to lure the batsman.

The leggie from Haryana had a mixed T20I series against England. Although he was economical throughout the series as he managed to keep the batsmen at the helm, he failed to grab wickets. Thus, Chahal would be looking forward to the series with a lot to rectify and get back to the game.

Chahal is on the brink of a milestone in ODI cricket. He is just seven wickets behind the mark of 50-ODI wickets. Scalping these seven wickets in the upcoming series against England, he will become the second fastest Indian bowler and fastest Indian leg-spinner to take 50 ODI wickets.