England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India won the 3rd Test

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    22 Aug 2018, 15:48 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

The Indian cricket team thrashed England by 203 runs in the third Test of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to make it 2-1.

After an extremely disappointing loss in the second Test at Lord's, the Virat Kohli-led side bounced back in style to win the Test.

After winning the toss, England had put India to bat. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's knocks helped India post a total 329 on the board. In response, Hardik Pandya's five-wicket haul helped reduce England to 161. In the second innings, a Virat Kohli century along with half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya helped India build a lead of 520 runs.

In response, England lost four quick wickets but bounced back in style with a fantastic partnership between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who scored a century.

However, Jasprit Bumrah got India back into the game with three quick wickets and from there, there was no looking back. England showed some fight in the end and took the match to Day 5, however, Ashwin ensured that the match was finished in time by getting Anderson dismissed. Bumrah ended with a five-fer.

The 4th Test will take place from August 30 to September 3 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Here are five reasons why India won:

#5 Hardik Pandya's contribution

"He is not consistent. He does not have the control that puts batsmen under pressure constantly. He will bowl a couple of good deliveries, yes, but you need to have the control to put batsmen under pressure consistently," said Mike Holding about Hardik Pandya before the Test.

And how fitting it was that he was in the commentary box when Pandya bagged his first ever five-fer in Test cricket as he ripped through their batting line-up. A spell of six overs was all that was needed for Pandya to get his five wickets. The English batsmen were clueless and had no answer to the 24-year-old's bowling.

Pandya contributed with the bat as well, scoring a quickfire half-century in the second innings to help India extend their lead over 500. He picked up one wicket in the second innings as well.


