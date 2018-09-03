England vs India 2018: 6 reasons why India lost

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

After showing lots of promise, giving us the hope for 4 days, team India lost again. They handed England a series which they could have easily lead 3-1 now. The 4th Test was exciting and could have gone either way, but due to some errors, we lost the match.

The main positive out of this Test or we can say out of this series is the fast bowlers. They have been fast, confident and on the mark. They were better than the English fast bowlers. But let's look at some of the main reasons why India lost this test match. Here are the 6 reasons for India's failure from a fan's eye.

England's tail was a pain

When England won the toss and elected to bat, Indian fast bowlers got them reeling on 86/6. But England's tail hung around, especially Sam Curran, and scored 246. This was the turning point. Had India got them out within 150, then the story would have been different. England's tail showed guts and determination. Curran made a brilliant 78 and once again was the Achilles heel for the Indian bowlers.

