England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the Test series against England

This is going to be a long and tiring series for India.

We are now only one week away from the third and final leg of what is arguably the biggest and most important tour of the year, as India begin their 5-match test series against England, in England, with the first test match at Edgbaston on August 1.

With both team sharing the two limited overs series, this series will be vital for both host and the visitors. India has often struggled to win test matches against England in the past, and has only won three test series ever since their first tour to England in 1932.

With the sole aim of winning a test series in England after a gap 12 years, BCCI announced a huge 18-men squad, which includes 7 batsmen, 2 wicket-keepers, 1 all-rounder and 8 bowlers, to give a tough fight to the mighty English squad.

Before India begin their campaign in a week, let us analyze India's squad for the long and tiring 5-match test series against England.

Openers (Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul)

These two have been rock solid for India at the top of the order.

This is probably the biggest area of headache for the team management, and ,in a way, is a good headache to have. For the first time in years, India has three solid openers in test cricket who are at the peak of their game.

The trio of Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have been so good in recent times that, no matter which duo from this trio features in the playing XI, we are guaranteed to see solid partnerships at the top of the order.

Murali Vijay will be the first choice opener in the test squad with a toss-up between Rahul and Dhawan for the second opener's spot. Both had an average ODI series but will look to make up for it in the longest format of the game.

While Shikhar Dhawan is famous for giving lightening starts to the team, Rahul is probably the most technically sound batsman in the current Indian squad. All in all, this top order can give any bowling attack a good run for its money in the early overs.

Verdict - A rock solid top order that is one of the best in the world.

