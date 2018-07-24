Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the Test series against England

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
351   //    24 Jul 2018, 22:37 IST

This is gonna be a long and tiring series for India.
This is going to be a long and tiring series for India.

We are now only one week away from the third and final leg of what is arguably the biggest and most important tour of the year, as India begin their 5-match test series against England, in England, with the first test match at Edgbaston on August 1.

With both team sharing the two limited overs series, this series will be vital for both host and the visitors. India has often struggled to win test matches against England in the past, and has only won three test series ever since their first tour to England in 1932.

With the sole aim of winning a test series in England after a gap 12 years, BCCI announced a huge 18-men squad, which includes 7 batsmen, 2 wicket-keepers, 1 all-rounder and 8 bowlers, to give a tough fight to the mighty English squad.

Before India begin their campaign in a week, let us analyze India's squad for the long and tiring 5-match test series against England.

Openers (Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul)

These two have been rock solid for India at the top of the order.
These two have been rock solid for India at the top of the order.

This is probably the biggest area of headache for the team management, and ,in a way, is a good headache to have. For the first time in years, India has three solid openers in test cricket who are at the peak of their game.

The trio of Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have been so good in recent times that, no matter which duo from this trio features in the playing XI, we are guaranteed to see solid partnerships at the top of the order.

Murali Vijay will be the first choice opener in the test squad with a toss-up between Rahul and Dhawan for the second opener's spot. Both had an average ODI series but will look to make up for it in the longest format of the game.

While Shikhar Dhawan is famous for giving lightening starts to the team, Rahul is probably the most technically sound batsman in the current Indian squad. All in all, this top order can give any bowling attack a good run for its money in the early overs.

Verdict - A rock solid top order that is one of the best in the world.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Sports Writer by Chance, Engineer by Choice || Cricket, WWE, Formula 1, Tennis, Football and Badminton
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
5 major worries for India ahead of Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for England in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018 - Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that Indian players...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
Essex
India
ESX VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us