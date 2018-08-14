Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Ben Stokes added to England squad for 3rd Test

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
388   //    14 Aug 2018, 19:35 IST

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes' return could add a tricky selection dilemma for the team management

Maverick all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to the England squad for the upcoming third Test against India at Trent Bridge. The 27-year old's inclusion comes in the wake of his not guilty verdict in the high-profile affray trial.

A statement from the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) read, "Now that the legal proceedings have concluded, the disciplinary process for Ben Stokes and Alex Hales can be scheduled by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC).

"Ben Stokes will now join the England squad for the 3rd Specsavers Test against India, which starts at Trent Bridge on Saturday. Considerable detail has been heard in this week-long court case and, in due course, there will be a range of matters for the Board to fully consider."

Stokes had played a crucial role in England's euphoric 31-run triumph at Edgbaston. He shrugged off some indifferent batting as well as a below-par bowling effort in the first innings. When the match was in the balance during the fourth day's play, he removed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to tilt the scales in the hosts' favour. His four-wicket haul in the second innings also included the final scalp of Hardik Pandya.

Shortly after the first Test, Stokes participated in the hearing at the Bristol Crown Court for his involvement in the much publicized street brawl which happened on September 25 last year. After spanning a week during which the jury heard statements from multiple parties, the all-rounder was cleared of affray charges.

In Stokes' absence, England drafted in Chris Woakes for the second Test at Lord's. The technically proficient cricketer picked up four wickets and scored a maiden century to headline the home team's dominant innings victory against the hapless Indian team.

Young Sam Curran, who was Player of the Match at Edgbaston, is the other seam all-rounder at England's disposal. With warm conditions expected for the vital third Test at Trent Bridge, it remains to be seen how the team management handle the tricky selection dilemma.

Even if Stokes slots back into the playing eleven, he still may face possible sanction from the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission. The panel will be convened in the coming days. But it is understood that their final decision is not likely to arrive immediately.

The third Test between England and India will begin on Saturday in the Nottingham venue. Stokes' inclusion means that the hosts will now have 14 players to choose from.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ben Stokes
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
