England vs India 2018: England keeping Ben Stokes option open for second Test

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
555   //    02 Aug 2018, 10:12 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

England team management are keeping their options open with respect to Ben Stokes's involvement in the second Test against India which is scheduled to start on 9th August at Lord's. As things stand, the all-rounder is set to miss the second Test as his trial over Bristol nightclub incident begins on Monday (6th August), a day after the first match is scheduled to get over.

As Stokes is due in court in Bristol only three days before the commencement of the second match, it looks highly unlikely that the all-rounder will make the English squad come 9th August. However, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, the English team management would consider drafting him into the playing XI if the case is adjourned for some reason.

The report goes on to suggest that if the case is adjourned on the first or second day of the hearing, i.e 6th or 7th August, only then Stokes would be considered for selection. If there's no adjournment, the all-rounder will have to sit out the Lord's Test.

The case can be adjourned in case of illness, if new pieces of evidence are found or if the charges have been changed.

Charges of affray were slammed on Stokes after the all-rounder was involved in a night-club brawl in Bristol after England's win over West Indies in an ODI back in September 2017. He had to miss the remainder of ODI series and the Ashes as well.

Stokes's absence from the Ashes was felt dearly by the English team, who succumbed to a 4-0 loss in the series. The team management, therefore, are exploring every possible option to have the all-rounder play in the Lord's Test.

In the first innings of the opening Test, Stokes could contribute only 21 runs to England's cause as the hosts suffered a late collapse to finish the day on 285/9.

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
